Thunderbolts* promo: Earth’s newest, mightiest hero goes rogue

The upcoming Marvel Studios film Thunderbolts* is going to feature multiple actors from various previous Marvel films and TV shows reprising their roles. It’s got Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Wyatt Russell as US Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, and Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster – and a new promo focuses on the threat they’ll be coming together to face. A character who’s described as being Earth’s newest, mightiest hero, “stronger than all of the Avengers rolled into one.” But then this character goes rogue and shows that he’s not very heroic at all. You can watch the promo in the X embed below.

As we’ve noted before, we know little about Thunderbolts* beyond the fact that it will feature the titular team locking horns with the Superman-like character Sentry, played by Lewis Pullman. (That’s the hero-gone-rogue in the new promo.) The film involves “the rag-tag team forming an unlikely alliance of skilled individuals, each with something to prove. They refuse to let their pasts define them, so they take the opportunity to save the day seriously and crack a few skulls along the way.” The promo gives a hint of the powers Pullman’s Sentry will be displaying. His unpredictable actions could destroy city blocks, alongside any hope of the Thunderbolts saving the day.

Here’s the new promo:

Their time has come⚡️



Marvel Studios’ #Thunderbolts* only in theaters May 2. pic.twitter.com/nKgkfHKMLb — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 27, 2025

Now, I’ll warn that there might be a SPOILER further down in this article.

Jake Schreier (Paper Towns) directed Thunderbolts* from a screenplay that has been worked on by Eric Pearson (Black Widow) and Lee Sung Jin (Beef). Schreier directed many of the episodes of Beef, and admitted to Empire that Thunderbolts* does have “ a certain amount of that Beef tone in it, that does feel different. There’s an emotional darkness that we brought to this that is resonant, but doesn’t come at the expense of comedy. “ Beef was an A24 production, and Pugh recently described this film as “ this quite badass indie, A24-feeling assassin movie with Marvel superheroes. “

It’s kind of surprising that Thunderbolts* has managed to remain as mysterious as it is, even though its May 2nd theatrical release date is right around the corner. Industry scooper Jeff Sneider of The InSneider has heard that “ Thunderbolts* is actually pretty good and that Disney just has no idea how to sell it. ”

Here’s the potential SPOILER : He has also heard that the asterisk is in the title because this “Thunderbolts” team ends up being the new Avengers. (Along with, presumably, Anthony Mackie’s Captain America and Danny Ramirez’s Falcon, since there was talk of reviving the Avengers in Captain America: Brave New World.)

Whatever this team is or isn’t called, it has already been confirmed that Pugh, Stan, Harbour, Russell, John-Kamen, and Pullman are all coming back for Avengers: Doomsday.

What did you think of the new promo? Are you looking forward to Thunderbolts*? Let us know by leaving a comment below.