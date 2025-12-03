Tig Notaro says she and Zack Snyder are writing a ‘Hot Lesbian Action’ movie

Comedian Tig Notaro and Zack Snyder are getting the band back together!

Recently, on the December 1 episode of the On With Kara Swisher podcast, Notaro discussed her role in Zack Snyder’s 2021 action horror movie Army of the Dead, where Notaro replaced Chris D’Elia to play the tough-as-nails soldier Marianne Peters. According to Notaro, the role gave her a boost in sex appeal in Hollywood, and she’s ready to capitalize on that cache by collaborating with Snyder on another project.

Tig Notaro reacts to praise for her Army of the Dead role

“I go viral for being sexy in this film,” she said. “And it was so unexpected. My phone’s exploding. I’m not walking around going ‘Oh my God,’ you know, ‘check me out.’ I was so confused. So I called Zack, and I said, ‘I’m hearing it from straight men, gay men, gay women, and straight women that they think I’m hot in this movie.'”

As someone who was recently flirted with intensely at a Wet Leg concert in Toronto (I had to decline their advances politely, after all, I am married), it feels good to be wanted. Rather than let this good fortune and deserved attention go to her head, Notaro wants to transmute that positive energy into something creative, and Zack Snyder is entirely on board.

Notaro on pitching her Deviants film idea to Zack Snyder

“‘What if we just went for it and everyone’s a hot lesbian?’” she said. “He was like, ‘Oh my God, yes, let’s make that movie.’ And so who knows? It’s a Hollywood project. We’re in the process of putting the script together. Picture this poster: We have the name of the film, and then it says ‘Hot Lesbian Action.’ That’s how I sold him on the Zoom.”

Details about the project are still scarce, but Notaro did add the following information:

“As of now, the the movie is called ‘Deviants,’ and takes place back in some old-timey days, like some closeted deviants,” she said.

While I think ‘Deviants‘ needs a bit more juice than ‘Hot Lesbian Action’ to capture my attention, I like how excited Notaro is to dip her toe into screenwriting. If she has a creative partner in Zack Snyder, the two could be a winning combination if the stars align. Let us know what you think in the comments section below.