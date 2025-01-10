A Complete Unknown: Timothée Chalamet to pull double duty on SNL as host and musical guest

Very few people serve as both host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live. When it does happen, the host/musical guests are icons such as Elton John, Taylor Swift, Ray Charles, Paul Simon, or Britney Spears. In the history of SNL, only four of the double-duty hosts have been non-professional musicians, with the last being Deion Sanders in 1995 (although Bon Jovi also performed that night). We can soon add Timothée Chalamet to that list as the star of A Complete Unknown will host and serve as the musical guest on the January 25th episode of SNL.

Given the dozens of Bob Dylan tunes Chalamet sings in A Complete Unknown, it’s reasonable to assume that he’ll belt out a few of those, but the actor is also a big fan of rap music, so anything could happen. Might we witness the return of ‘Lil Timmy Tim?

Our own Chris Bumbray was a big fan of A Complete Unknown, particularly the performance of the leading man. “ Chalamet is the real deal, ” Bumbray wrote. “ He makes for a perfect Dylan, with him channelling the man’s iconic appearance and voice without ever coming off like he’s doing a caricature. ” Bumbray added that the film is “ thoroughly entertaining and really gives you an appreciation for Dylan’s craft and importance, with the film packed with impressively mounted performances of his most essential songs. A Complete Unknown should do what Walk the Line did: it will expose Dylan’s music to a younger audience, as the film plays well to Dylan aficionados, more casual fans (such as myself) and even those who’ve never heard of him. It’s one of the year’s most entertaining movies, with Mangold’s film so good that I hope he’s got a few Dylan sequels in him, as it truly left me wanting more. ” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

Although Chalamet didn’t take home the Golden Globe, he may still have a shot at an Oscar. If he won, he would become the youngest best-actor Oscar winner in history, beating Adrian Brody by just a few days.