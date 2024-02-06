Together: Dave Franco and Alison Brie to star in horror film

Real-life couple Dave Franco and Alison Brie are set to share the screen in the horror film Together, which they are also producing

Four years ago, actor Dave Franco made his feature directorial debut with the horror film The Rental, which happened to star his wife Alison Brie. Now Deadline reports that Franco and Brie are set to share the screen in the upcoming horror film Together , which they will also be producing, with first-time feature filmmaker Michael Shanks writing and directing.

Tango, Picturestart, and 30West are providing the financing, while Picturestart, Tango, 1.21, and Princess Pictures produce alongside Franco and Brie.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but Deadline was able to learn that Together is about “ the horror of co-dependency, told in a unique way .” Of course, they’re not ready to tell us just how the film will be approaching this subject matter in a unique way.

Franco and Brie clearly love working together. In addition to The Rental, they’ve also co-starred in The Little Hours, The Disaster Artist (which was directed by Dave’s brother James Franco), and Horse Girl (which Brie co-wrote). Franco and Brie also collaborated on the screenplay for his second directorial effort, Somebody I Used to Know, which Brie starred in.

Since we don’t know much about Together yet, this is a good time to remind everyone that The Rental was a pretty solid horror movie. (You can read our review of that one HERE.) Written by Franco and Joe Swanberg, the film told the following story: Two couples looking to celebrate their seed money from a new business venture, embark on a weekend getaway to a seemingly perfect house they’ve booked online. But what begins as a festive weekend for the four close friends turns into something far more sinister as secrets they’ve kept from each other are exposed and paranoia grows that they may not be alone. Brie was joined in the cast by Jeremy Allen White, Toby Huss, Sheila Vand, and Dan Stevens.

I’m sure Together will be quite different from The Rental, but if it’s as good as The Rental, it’s something to look forward to.

