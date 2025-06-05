Tom Felton will reprise his role as Draco Malfoy for Harry Potter on Broadway

In a bit of news that might cause some readers to do a double-take, Tom Felton is set to return to his villainous Draco Malfoy for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which will be a Broadway production. Variety reports that he will be joining the performance on November 11 for 19 weeks, through March 22, 2026. Felton will be making his Broadway debut with this production and it is also the first time any of the original cast members from the initial films have joined the Cursed Child cast on stage.

According to Variety, the Broadway play takes place “19 years after the final Harry Potter novel. Now as parents, Draco — as well as Harry, Ron and Hermione — are grown up and sending their own children off to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.” Harry Potter and the Cursed Child opened at Lyric Theatre back in 2018. It became a smashing success on the West End. The production continues to run in the West End. The play was originally told in two parts. Then, the Broadway version was retooled and truncated after the pandemic and molded into a single, three-and-a-half-hour performance.

Felton stated, “Being a part of the Harry Potter films has been one of the greatest honors of my life. Joining this production will be a full-circle moment for me, because when I begin performances in Cursed Child this fall, I’ll also be the exact age Draco is in the play. It’s surreal to be stepping back into his shoes – and of course his iconic platinum blond hair – and I am thrilled to be able to see his story through and to share it with the greatest fan community in the world. I look forward to joining this incredible company and being a part of the Broadway community.”