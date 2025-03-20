Hell’s coming to your film collection as Kurt Russell and Val Kilmer’s Tombstone rustles up a 4K UHD Blu-ray release this April

Well, I’ll be damned! Pretty soon, it will be time to polish your spurs, load up on whiskey, and apply a healthy amount of styling wax to your mustache because one of the greatest films of the Western genre, Tombstone, is moseying onto 4K UHD Blu-ray and Digital on April 22, 2025.

According to today’s official press release, “justice is coming when the epic action-adventure Tombstone rides again on April 22 on a 4K UHD Blu-ray disc. The film has been meticulously remastered and restored, allowing audiences to experience every gun battle with stunning visuals and immersive sound. Tombstone will also be available on digital platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.”

“Originally released in 1993, this is the first 4K rodeo for Tombstone, triggering viewers to witness all the dustups and defilement of the Wild West in crisp visual detail unlike ever before. Without having to skin a smoke wagon, Tombstone’s audience will get a peek behind the saloon doors to see how Director George P. Cosmatos and his gang of filmmakers brought the historic O.K. Corral into theatrical reality, including the storyboard process and realistic Old West gunslinging.”

“The upcoming 4K release of Tombstone is the high-res huckleberry fans have awaited for decades…. you’re a daisy if you don’t add it to your personal cinema archives. Along with previously released bonus extras, the 4K disc will draw an eye-popping collectible limited edition SteelBook with custom artwork and packaging.”

Here’s the official synopsis for Tombstone:

Every town has a story — Tombstone has a legend. Experience the explosive, action-packed battle on 4K Ultra HD. U.S. Marshall Wyatt Earp (Kurt Russell), his brothers (Sam Elliott, Bill Paxton) and the outrageous Doc Holliday (Val Kilmer) band together to bring law to the lawless in a notorious showdown at the O.K. Corral. The star-studded cast also includes Dana Delany, Jason Priestley and Michael Biehn in an epic story of Wild West justice.

George P. Cosmatos (Rambo: First Blood Part II, Cobra) directs Tombstone from a screenplay by Kevin Jarre (Glory, The Devil’s Own, The Mummy). Suppose you want more bang for your buck. In that case, the 4K UHD release of Tombstone comes with some intense bonus materials, including The Making of Tombstone, An Ensemble Cast, Making an Authentic Western, The Gunfight at the O.K. Corral, Director’s Original Storyboards: O.K. Corral Sequence, trailers, and TV spots.

Are you adding Tombstone to your collection of 4K Blu-ray or Digital releases? Do you count Tombstone as one of the best Westerns in cinematic history? What other Westerns would you chisel into a “Mount Rushmore of Western Films?” Let us know in the comments section below.