Tough Guys: Ryan Gosling & Will Ferrell to star in action comedy for Amazon MGM Studios

Deadline reports that Ryan Gosling and Will Ferrell are set to star in Tough Guys, a new action comedy in the works for Amazon MGM Studios. The project comes from a spec story written by Daniel Gold and follows “ two henchmen who are tired of being disposable and break free from the criminal underworld, rewriting the rules as they build a new life on their own terms. “

In addition to starring, Gosling and Ferrell are expected to serve as producers as well. Gosling and Jessie Henderson are in talks to produce through Open Invite Entertainment, and Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum are in talks to produce for Gloria Sanchez Productions. There’s no word on who will direct Tough Guys.

Gosling has several major projects on his slate, including Project Hail Mary, the sci-fi adventure movie based on the novel of the same name by Andy Weir. Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller from a screenplay by Drew Goddard, the film follows Ryland Grace (Gosling), a science teacher who wakes up on a spaceship light years from home with no recollection of who he is or how he got there. As his memory returns, he begins to uncover his mission: to solve the riddle of the mysterious substance causing the sun to die out. He must call on his scientific knowledge and unorthodox ideas to save everything on Earth from extinction… but an unexpected friendship means he may not have to do it alone. The film is set to hit theaters on March 20, 2026. It could be a big hit, especially as the trailer set a record with over 400 million views.

He’s also set to star in Star Wars: Starfighter, a new standalone adventure set five years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker. It will feature all-new characters and explore a period of time that has not yet been explored on screen. Production is expected to kick off this fall. Mia Goth signed on to the project last month.

As for Ferrell, he’s got Judgment Day, a comedy written and directed by Nicholas Stoller. It follows a young convict (Zac Efron) fresh out of prison who takes a reality TV courtroom hostage and blames the megalomaniac TV judge (Ferrell) for a past ruling that the convict feels ruined his life.