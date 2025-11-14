It’s on in the new Toy Story 5 poster

The Toy Story series is certainly an interesting one. We have what many call a perfect trilogy, with Toy Story 3 giving audiences a firm send-off. Disney felt it could still whet the appetites of fans with little continuations in the form of shorts that included Toy Story of Terror, Toy Story That Time Forgot and Small Fry, which was nice enough. Then, Disney brought the toys back for a new sequel, which many deemed to be unnecessary, but it still turned out to be a critical and audience hit. The series gave us two emotional endings where we bid farewell to a nostalgic era, and soon, a new film will be hitting the big screens once again.

Many will surely now see Disney as milking the franchise dry; however, the quality of the films and shorts has also remained consistent for a lot of viewers. The only thing to hope now is not to have another emotional ending, as our hearts just can’t take any more. Whether or not it’s unnecessary, Toy Story 5 is on the way, and it has the makings of another fun adventure. If anything, the makers of this one wanted to take on the subject of evolving children’s entertainment as the toys come face-to-face with a tablet in the new poster with a tagline that simply states, “It’s on.” Also, many will note that while Toy Story 4 had cut down Buzz Lightyear’s involvement in the main story, Toy Story 5 looks to be putting him front and center.

During the Annecy Animation Film Festival in June, Pixar’s CCO Pete Docter revealed that Toy Story 5 will “explore the challenges faced by the toys in a digital-first world. ‘It’s Toy meets Tech.” The tech in question is a tablet named Lilypad, voiced by Greta Lee, which is the new favorite plaything of eight-year-old Bonnie Anderson. Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the gang will have to confront a new generation of children who are more enamored with screens than playthings.

Tim Allen, Tom Hanks, and Joan Cusack are reprising their roles as Buzz Lightyear, Woody, and Jessie, respectively. Other members of the voice cast include Ernie Hudson, who will take over the voice of Combat Carl from the late Carl Weathers; Tony Hale as Forky; and Anna Faris, who has been cast in an undisclosed part. Conan O’Brien has joined the cast of Toy Story 5 as Smarty Pants, a new addition to the franchise. Andrew Stanton is directing Toy Story 5 alongside co-director McKenna Harris, while Jessica Choi produces the film.

Toy Story 5 is slated for a June 19, 2026 release. What did you think of the Toy Story 5 teaser trailer? Will Pixar be able to pull this off a fifth time?

