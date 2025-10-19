Movie News

Tracy Letts defeats the Criterion Closet: the House of Dynamite star owns every disc in the collection

By
Posted 2 hours ago

Last year, I was lucky enough to interview actress Carrie Coon while she was promoting Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. During the interviews, she mentioned how she and her husband, the famous playwright/ character actor Tracy Letts, were avid physical media collectors. Letts, who wrote Killer Joe and has acted in many movies and TV series, including Homeland, Ford v Ferrari, and the upcoming Kathryn Bigelow movie House of Dynamite, has always been an outspoken advocate of owning your favourite movies on disc. As such, when Letts became the latest celebrity invited to the viral Criterion Closet, he became the first to admit that he owns every disc in the closet. Check it out:

Even still, Letts picked a bunch of movies to recommend. His titles were a cool mix, with him leading things off with the Japanese horror anthology classic Kwaidan. His next title was Spike Lee’s Do the Right Thing, which he named as the best movie of the eighties, although, unlike Quentin Tarantino, who says the eighties were the worst decade for film, Letts says the decade as a whole is very underrated (he’s 100% right). His next choice was Steve James’ classic documentary Hoop Dreams, which he calls the greatest sports movie ever made and the best movie of the nineties. Then he chose Rainer Werner Fassbinder’s Berlin Alexanderplatz, which is fifteen hours long. On the length, he said, “If you want to be a movie person, you turn off the streaming, put this on, put on some pants, sit down on the couch and take your dissonance like a man!”

He also picked Anthony Mann’s classic western Winchester’73 (which, unlike Fassbinder’s movie only runs 81 minutes. He also chose the Renown collection of Randolph Scott westerns, which are really worth checking out (The Criterion Channel ran them one month, and I devoured them), as well as Red River, the Alan Rudolph film Choose Me, Love Jones, and a few others.

On another note, I actually interviewed Letts for A House of Dynamite  – those interviews go up this week, but while we were chatting, he gave Arrow Video’s recent restoration of A Fistful of Dollars high marks.

Does anyone reading this also own the entire Criterion Collection? Let us know in the comments!

Tags: , ,

About the Author

Chris Bumbray
Editor-in-Chief - JoBlo
5,473 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Goodfellas, A Clockwork Orange, Boogie Nights, Goldfinger, Casablanca, Scarface (83 version), read more Heat, The Guns of Navarone, The Dirty Dozen, Pulp Fiction, Taxi Driver, Blade Runner, any film noir

Likes: Movies, LP's, James Bond, true hollywood memoirs, The Bret Easton read more Ellis Podcast, every sixties british pop band, every 80s new wave band - in fact just generally all eighties songs, even the really shit ones, and of course, Tom Friggin' Cruise!

Latest Tracy Letts News

See More

Latest Movie News

JoBlo Originals

POLL: Who is the Best Horror Movie Slasher

Posted 3 hours ago
With The Black Phone 2 hoping to establish The Grabber as the next recurring big-screen slasher, we want to know which one you think is the best.
Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  5. Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
  6. Greenland: Migration
  7. Send Help
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Mortal Kombat 2
  10. The RIP

Breaking News

The 1986 classic Highlander is getting a reboot from director Chad Stahelski - but does it need one? Can the new movie live up to the OG?

JoBlo Originals

Does Highlander Need a Reboot?

Posted 1 week ago
The 1986 classic Highlander is getting a reboot from director Chad Stahelski - but does it need one? Can the new movie live up to the OG?
Marvel will be publishing a comic book that serves as a prequel to director Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: Badlands

JoBlo Originals

Why Make Predator: Badlands PG-13?

Posted 2 weeks ago
If the Predator series suddenly pivots to PG-13, then it becomes just another Marvel-style series for Disney to exploit. But, is it already too late?