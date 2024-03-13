Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire star Carrie Coon has over 10,000 Blu-rays

Physical media is alive and well in the Carrie Coon household as the Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire star recently appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon to reveal that she and her husband — writer/actor Tracy Letts — own more than 10,000 Blu-rays. That’s quite the collection.

After revealing the extent of the collection, Fallon asked Coon if she had ever heard of the internet, but she replied that her husband “ doesn’t approve of streaming. ” The actress added that she once caught her husband on DVDBeaver.com: “ I thought he was looking at porn, but it’s actually about different [Blu-rays]. ” Coon said that they have “ a lot of rare, hard media that you can’t get anymore ” before joking, “ Not that kind of hard! “

I’ve got a little over 1600 titles spread across Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD in my own collection, so I’ve got a ways to go before I catch up with Carrie Coon.

Physical media has reportedly been dying for some time, and while stores such as Best Buy have phased out their sales of physical media, boutique companies such as Criterion, Arrow, Kino Lorber, Shout/Scream Factory, Vinegar Syndrome, and more have been keeping it alive with fantastic releases. Streaming services have actually been helping, as their content purges prove that unless you’ve got a particular movie in your hand, it could be taken away at any time. That said, there are still plenty of streaming movies that haven’t received a physical release.