Trailer: season two of 1923 sees the Duttons defending their land from the elite

The flagship Yellowstone may have concluded last month, but Taylor Sheridan is ready to go back. Back to 1923, that is, as the second season of the prequel series will be returning next month. Now, we have the official trailer for season two of 1923, which made it’s debut on TV during the AFC Division Championship between the Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens.

In the trailer for season two of 1923, the threat of Montana becoming a “playground for the elite” – something that loomed over Yellowstone – hits close to the Dutton home, as Harrison Ford’s Jacob Dutton declares he and his family will do anything to defend their land. As Helen Mirren’s Cara closes the trailer, “Anything worth having is worth fighting for.”

Here is the official synopsis, as per Paramount+: “In the second season of 1923, a cruel winter brings new challenges and unfinished business to Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara (Helen Mirren) back at Dutton ranch. With harsh conditions and adversaries threatening to end the Dutton legacy, Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) embarks on an arduous journey home, racing against time to save his family in Montana. Meanwhile, Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) sets off on her own harrowing trans-Atlantic journey to find Spencer and reclaim their love.”

Taylor Sheridan has expanded his Dutton family saga in a way that we couldn’t have imagined, first taking us back to 1883 with a cast of Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, and then 1923, headed by Ford and Mirren. That sort of clout doesn’t come from nothing; Sheridan has built a lasting franchise here that will only be growing, as there is set to be a spin-off series titled The Madison with Michelle Pfeiffer and Matthew Fox, as well as a series that will continue the stories of Rip (Cole Hauser) and Beth (Kelly Reilly). But before any of these, season two of 1923 will hit Paramount+ on February 23rd.

What did you think of the trailer for season two of 1923? Do you think Taylor Sheridan is taking the franchise in the right direction? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.