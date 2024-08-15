Transformers One featurette takes a look at the animated film’s voice cast

Yesterday, we learned that the animated film Transformers One , which takes place on the Autobots and Decepticon’s home planet of Cybertron and is set to reach theatres on September 20th, has earned a PG rating (for sci-fi violence and animated action throughout, and language) from the Motion Picture Association ratings board. Now a featurette has arrived online to give us a look at the voice cast and hear what they had to say about the project, and you can check it out in the embed above!

Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley directed the film from a screenplay that was crafted by Ant-Man co-writers Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari, along with Eric Pearson, whose credits include Thor: Ragnarok and Godzilla vs. Kong. The animated movie tells the “ long-awaited origin story of how the most iconic characters in the Transformers universe, Orion Pax and D-16, went from brothers-in-arms to become sworn enemies, Optimus Prime and Megatron. ”

Chris Hemsworth (Avengers: Endgame) and Brian Tyree Henry (Eternals) are providing the voices of Optimus Prime and Megatron, respectively, and they’re joined in the voice cast by Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) as Elita, Keegan-Michael Key (The Predator) as Bumblebee, Jon Hamm (Mad Men) as Sentinel Prime, Steve Buscemi (Reservoir Dogs) as Starscream, and Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix) as Alpha Trion. The featurette promotes the involvement of all of them.

Hemsworth recently explained that he was drawn to Transformers One because it’s an origin story. “ It isn’t a remake; it’s not a reimagining. It shows the early years of these characters, whom we only knew later in their lives. This film delves into friendships and relationships you have with people when you’re vulnerable and afraid. It talks about what bravery really means and how good and evil aren’t as simplistic as they might first appear. We make mistakes, and we learn from them. But ultimately, we are defined by the decisions that we make. “

The film was produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Tom DeSanto, Don Murphy, Michael Bay, Mark Vahradian, and Aaron Dem. Executive producers include Steven Spielberg, Zev Foreman, Olivier Dumont, Bradley J. Fischer, B.J. Farmer, and Matt Quigg.

Are you a Transformers fan, and are you looking forward to Transformers One? Take a look at the voice cast featurette, then let us know by leaving a comment below.