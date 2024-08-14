Transformers One earns a PG rating for sci-fi violence

Nine years years ago, we heard that Ant-Man co-writers Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari had joined a writers room that was put together to develop an animated Transformers project called Transformers One , which “would take place on the Autobots and Decepticon’s home planet of Cybertron.” Eventually, Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley signed on to take the helm of the film. Now that movie is set to make its way out into the world, with Paramount Pictures scheduling a September 20th theatrical release – and the Motion Picture Association ratings board has revealed that they’ve given the movie a PG rating for sci-fi violence and animated action throughout, and language .

Cooley directed the film from a screenplay written by Barrer, Ferrari, and Eric Pearson, whose credits include Thor: Ragnarok and Godzilla vs. Kong. The animated movie tells the “ long-awaited origin story of how the most iconic characters in the Transformers universe, Orion Pax and D-16, went from brothers-in-arms to become sworn enemies, Optimus Prime and Megatron. ”

Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Brian Tyree Henry (Eternals) are providing the voices of Optimus Prime and Megatron, respectively, and they’re joined in the voice cast by Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) as Elita, Keegan-Michael Key (The Predator) as Bumblebee, Jon Hamm (Mad Men) as Sentinel Prime, and Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix) as Alpha Trion. Hemsworth recently explained that he was drawn to the project because it’s an origin story. “ It isn’t a remake; it’s not a reimagining. It shows the early years of these characters, whom we only knew later in their lives. This film delves into friendships and relationships you have with people when you’re vulnerable and afraid. It talks about what bravery really means and how good and evil aren’t as simplistic as they might first appear. We make mistakes, and we learn from them. But ultimately, we are defined by the decisions that we make. “

Are you a Transformers fan, and are you looking forward to Transformers One? What do you think of it getting a PG rating for sci-fi violence and animated action throughout, and language?