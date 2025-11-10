Renny Harlin and Aaron Eckhart join forces for the ’80s throwback action flick Trial By Combat

Renny Harlin (The Strangers franchise) and Aaron Eckhart (The Dark Knight, Thank You for Smoking) are set to pilot the Wayback Machine, bringing us back to the ’80s for Trial By Combat. This old-school-style action film brings gladiatorial combat back to the spotlight. Who’s ready to throw down?

Trial By Combat hails from Thunder Road Pictures, with Renny Harlin directing from a screenplay by Matthew Wilson. According to Deadline‘s exclusive report, Trial By Combat “is set in a near future where “judicial combat” has become accepted practice and legal trials are settled by gladiatorial combat between elected “Champions.” It’s a system that rewards corruption and punishes the innocent. Eckhart stars as John Porter, a once-great Champion, chewed up and spat out by the judiciary. Galvanized by a fresh injustice, and fueled with righteous fury, Porter seeks out a judgment day against his old nemesis: a high-stakes battle to the death, in the hope of bringing the whole system crashing down.”

Architect will handle international sales ahead of the American Film Market, with CAA Media Finance in charge of North American rights.

“Trial by Combat is a pulsating, epic throwback to classic ’80s and ’90s high-concept, character-driven action thrillers,” said Architect’s Calum Gray. “It’s also everything you want from a Thunder Road actioner: grounded, thoughtful and intelligent but also propulsive, stylized, and kick-ass. Expertly curated to deliver maximum satisfaction for the audience.”

Between Edgar Wright’s The Running Man and Harlin’s plans for Trial By Combat, is the ’80s action movie formula in vogue? Could we be on the precipice of an ’80s action renaissance? I certainly hope so.

Aaron Eckhart and Renny Harlin have another action thriller in the works titled Deep Water. In the film, a group of international passengers en route from Los Angeles to Shanghai is forced to make an emergency landing in shark-infested waters. Now they must work together in hopes of overcoming the frenzy of sharks drawn to the wreckage. Aaron Eckhart leads the cast alongside Molly Belle Wright, Kelly Gale, Ben Kingsley, and more.

Should we bring gladiatorial combat back? How long do you think you would last in the arena? Are you interested to learn more about Trial By Combat? Let us know in the comments section below.