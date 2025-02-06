Trust the Man: Daniel Radcliffe, Lucas Hedges sign on for Vietnam War thriller

BAFTA nominee Daniel Radcliffe (the Harry Potter franchise) and Oscar nominee Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea) are set to take the lead roles in the Vietnam War thriller Trust the Man , which Deadline reports will be directed by Will Graham, whose credits include an episode of Daisy Jones & The Six (which earned him an Emmy nomination). This is the second Daisy Jones & The Six director we’ve talked about today, as Nzingha Stewart – who was at the helm of four episodes of that limited series – will be directing the first episode of The ‘Burbs TV series.

Given that Radcliffe left the Harry Potter franchise behind 14 years ago, I should note that some of his more recent work includes Miracle Workers, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, and The Lost City. In addition to Manchester by the Sea, Hedges’ credits include Honey Boy, French Exit, and Shirley.

Graham has also written the screenplay for this film, which will follow an ambitious Army Intelligence officer during the Vietnam War assigned to investigate a decorated soldier with a mysterious past. As surveillance and interrogation deepen, the line between loyalty and obsession blurs, leading both men into a dangerous and uncontrollable connection. That sounds like it could be the makings of something very interesting.

Graham is producing Trust the Man with Max Linsky for Invitation Media. Jeffrey Soros and Luke Rodgers are also producing for LA Media Fund, along with Hailey Wierengo and Tonia Davis.

In addition to his episode of Daisy Jones & The Six, Graham directed an episode of A League of Their Own, two episodes of Mozart in the Jungle, and a segment of the anthology film Movie 43. He wrote two episodes of Daisy Jones & The Six (but not the one he directed), created Prime Video’s short-lived A League of Their Own series with Abbi Jacobson, wrote three episodes of Mozart in the Jungle, two episodes of Odd Mom Out, five episodes of Alpha House, and his segment of Movie 43. He also did a lot of work for The Onion over the years.

Does Trust the Man sound like an interesting project to you? Share your thoughts on this Daniel Radcliffe / Lucas Hedges Vietnam War thriller by leaving a comment below.