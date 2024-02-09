Jon Cryer shows no interest in a Two and a Half Men reboot after Charlie Sheen “blew up” the original

Fans hoping for a Two and a Half Men reboot shall go wanting, at least when it comes to Jon Cryer getting back to business with Charlie Sheen. Cryer, who co-starred with Charlie Sheen and Angus T. Jones on the CBS sitcom, is aware of the demand for a reunion but feels Sheen may have poisoned the well. Speaking with The View, Jon Cryer confessed that he feels the ship has sailed for a Two and Half Men reboot, saying he would prefer to focus on his new sitcom, Extended Family.

Discussing the possibility of a Two and Half Men reboot, Cryer told Alyssa Farah Griffin of The View he’s aware of Sheen mending the once-broken bridge between himself and the sitcom’s producer Chuck Lorre. However, he’s uninterested in giving the Two and a Half Men formula another try. In so many words, Cryer said Sheen sabotaged a great thing regarding his treatment of the sitcom, and he can’t imagine working with him again “for any length of time.”

When asked directly about his interest in a Two and Half Men reboot, Cryer told The View, “Oh gosh, oh gosh, I don’t know how that happens. The thing is, Charlie is doing a lot better now, which is wonderful. He and I have not spoken in a few years, but he’s doing a lot better, which, obviously, I am happy about. Chuck Lorre, who produced Two and a Half Men…one of the hardest things for him when Two and a Half Men fell apart because he really thought he was friends with Charlie. And that he lost that was really hard for him. So that they have reconciled is really lovely.

“The thing for me is, when Two and a Half Men was happening, Charlie was like the highest-paid actor in television – probably ever. And there has been nobody that has surpassed the enormous amount of money he was making.

“And yet he blew it up. So you kinda have to think, I love him, I wish him the best and that he should live in good health the rest of his life, but I don’t know if I want to get in business with him for any length of time. If it was a one-off or…”

Cryer did not finish his thought and let the possibility of a reunion hang in the air. Shortly after that, The View co-host Ana Navarro joked about doing a Friends-style reunion for a combined payday, to which Cryer replied, “The sounds fair,” though he did not sound serious.

Would you like to see a Two and a Half Men reboot with the original cast? Could a scenario be proposed that inspires Jon Cryer to cave to the dollar or demand? Let us know what you think in the comments below.