Charlie Sheen made 3x as much as Jon Cryer on Two and a Half Men

The show may have been called Two and a Half Men but for Jon Cryer, he was only a third of that. And that’s because he made significantly less than co-star Charlie Sheen.

In the new Netflix documentary aka Charlie Sheen, Jon Cryer said that Sheen’s behavior apparently had no weight in the decision to ensure he made so much money on Two and a Half Men, with reports putting his salary upwards of $1.9 million per season, easily placing him near the top of highest-paid to ever do it. As Cryer recalled, “He’s in the midst of falling apart in every way that I can imagine, and he’s renegotiating his contract for another year of a show that I’m supposed to be on too…The dictator of North Korea was a guy named Kim Jong-Il. He acted crazy all the time and thus got enormous amounts of aid from countries who were so scared of him that they would shovel money at him. Well, that’s what happened here. [Sheen’s] negotiations went off the charts because his life was falling apart. Me, whose life was pretty good at that time, I got a third of that.”

While Charlie Sheen is genuinely considered the lead on Two and a Half Men (at least according to most of the key awards, namely the Emmys), there’s no denying that Jon Cryer had significant enough of a role that he shouldn’t have been making merely a third of his co-star. Then again, Charlie Sheen was seen as a star, while to a lot of people Cryer was still Duckie. Whatever the reason, Cryer does have a point in suggesting that Sheen was being rewarded despite bad behavior. (Eventually Sheen would be fired and Cryer would get a SAG nomination in the lead category. He would also show no signs of having tiger blood.)

With that, it’s highly unlikely that Jon Cryer would ever show interest in seeing Charlie Sheen again, let alone teaming up for a Two and a Half Men reboot. And by the sound of it, he’s not even interested in sharing his phone number…

