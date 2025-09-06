Charlie Sheen to Jon Cryer: “DM me your new number!”

It’s been nearly 14 years since Charlie Sheen’s character, Charlie Harper, was written off of Two and a Half Men. But it seems to still nag at him, and he’s trying to come to terms with how he was removed from the hit sitcom following his drug use and on-set troubles that ultimately led to his firing. Part of that is that Sheen wants to reconnect with Jon Cryer, who co-starred alongside him on Two and a Half Men.

Charlie Sheen is the subject of an upcoming Netflix documentary, aka Charlie Sheen, set to stream on September 10th. With that, a number of people – even those he barely talks to anymore – participated. One was indeed Jon Cryer, although Sheen admits he didn’t personally contact him. “The only reason I didn’t call him was because I didn’t have the right number for him, so the director reached out to him. But when I saw everything that Jon spoke about, so honestly and very compassionately, I wrote to him and I said, ‘Hey, thank you for your contributions, and I’m sorry we didn’t connect personally. I hope to see you around the campus.’”

Sheen has yet to hear back from Cryer directly, and so is using the public platform to make a plea to reunite. “I’m thinking I wrote to the wrong number. It’s not like Jon did not respond. He’s super responsible like that. So if you’re reading this, Jon, DM me your new number!”

While Sheen was able to reunite with Two and a Half Men creator Chuck Lorre via playing himself on Max’s Bookie, bringing back the sitcom – which ultimately ran for 12 seasons, with Ashton Kutcher joining Cryer for the remainder – is never going to happen. While he has previously said he wishes his former co-star luck, teaming up again isn’t quite what he’s after anymore.

In addition to aka Charlie Sheen, the actor also has a memoir set for release on September 9th.

