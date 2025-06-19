Why Uma Thurman refused to do action movies after Kill Bill

Revenge is a dish best served cold…And cold is exactly how Uma Thurman felt after she crossed off every name on her list for Kill Bill. You might think it had to do with the intensity of making a film like that – and all of the problems and permanent injuries that came with it – but it actually had more to do with not wanting to get locked into the action genre.

Uma Thurman – who is returning to action with next month’s The Old Guard 2 for Netflix – recently revealed that playing The Bride aka Beatrix Kiddo in Kill Bill could have easily forced her into some crappy action flicks. “I never really followed Kill Bill up with action because I didn’t kind of want to be in a whole bunch of ‘B’ action movies. When you do Kill Bill, you never stop hearing about, you know, it’s like, ‘Oh, got to be very careful about what I do next.’ So I did other stuff.”

That “other stuff” included comedies like the remake of The Producers, superhero rom-coms like My Super Ex-Girlfriend and kid-friendly fantasy movies like Percy Jackson. While some may have had elements of action, none were anywhere near what Thurman went through for Quentin Tarantino while making Kill Bill.

Two decades removed from Kill Bill, Uma Thurman has a far different approach to preparing for an action movie than she did back then, where she underwent rigorous training in swordsmanship and martial arts. “I thought, ‘Well, I could go do this for [star Charlize Theron] in that. Where she’s kind of taking the genre there. I’ll go support her and fight her and battle her out.’…Oh, if only I could have trained. No, I came on to do it kind of at the end. So I had no training. I was like, ‘Oh yeah, a sword. I think I hold it like this.’” The Old Guard 2 hits Netflix on July 2nd.

We are absolutely not getting Vol. 3 of Kill Bill as QT’s 10th and final film, but what Uma Thurman did on screen with Kill Bill is remarkable enough, giving us one of the greatest action flicks ever; and when you stack it in the subgenre of female revenge movies, it could very well be the best.