Sam Neill to star alongside Eric Bana in Netflix’s upcoming mystery-thriller Untamed

Sam Neill (Jurassic Park, In the Mouth of Madness, Event Horizon) is joining Eric Bana (Deliver Us From Evil, The Dry, Hulk) for Netflix‘s upcoming limited series Untamed. The limited series project hails from Warner Bros. Television and studio-based John Wells Productions, described by Deadline as a character-driven mystery-thriller.

Mark L. Smith and Elle Smith wrote Untamed, which “follows Kyle Turner (Bana), a special agent for the National Parks Service who works to enforce human law in nature’s vast wilderness. The investigation of a brutal death sends Inman on a collision course with the dark secrets within the park, and in his own past.”

Sam Neill walks onto Untamed for the part of Paul Souter, a chief park ranger in Yosemite who’s spent most of his life patrolling the treasured national park. Paul is a faithful husband, father, grandfather, and friend to Kyle Turner. He is fearless in getting his hands dirty when it comes to upholding the park’s integrity, whether the responsibility involves investigating crime inside the park or butting through the red tape to keep the grounds functioning correctly.

In addition to penning the limited series, Mark L. Smith and Elle Smith co-showrun and executive produce the project alongside Bana, John Wells Productions’ John Wells and Erin Jontow, Todd Black and Tony Shaw via Escape Artists Entertainment, Steve Lee Jones of Bee Holder Productions, and Cliff Roberts courtesy of Syndicate Entertainment.

Neill recently starred as Stan Delaney for Peacock’s mini-series Apples Never Fall. The episodic mystery-drama focuses on the Delaney family, who appear as a picture-perfect family, but when Joy (Annette Bening) disappears, Stan and his four children must take a hard look at their family history to unravel a tragedy. Neill also stars as Brett Colby QC in the Foxtel original series The Twelve. In The Twelve, a jury of twelve ordinary people brings their histories into a complex trial, bringing fractured dreams, shameful secrets, hope, fears, personal trauma, and prejudice to the proceedings.

