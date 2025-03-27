Vin Diesel to direct new Fast & Furious short which will set up the final movie

Vin Diesel took to Instagram to announce that he will direct a new Fast & Furious short film that will set the stage for the franchise’s grand finale. This would actually be Diesel’s second time helming a Fast & Furious short. Back in 2009, Diesel wrote and directed Los Bandoleros, a prequel to the fourth installment of the franchise which explained what Dominic Toretto had been up to since the events of The Fast and the Furious.

“ I am reminded of that critical moment in the Fast franchise, where we had just wrapped the fourth film, ” Diesel wrote. “ The studio asked me to direct the precursor to the film, to explain where Dom had been in between the first and the fourth film. It was called Los Bandoleros. Now, all these years later, the request has come in again for me to direct the precursor, to the finale. “

Diesel continued, “ Because it is now the world’s saga, I am encouraged to film somewhere else, truly exotic…One of the locations we were fortunate enough to film in for Fast Seven was the Middle East. Which ended up being our most global film, just shy of two billion dollars in the box office. My one regret was that we never got to film deep in the desert. “

The ending of Fast X left ol’ Dom in a precarious situation (not to mention other members of his crew), so perhaps we could see the resolution play out in the short rather than the 11th movie. If the short doesn’t go that route, there are plenty of Fast & Furious characters who could take center stage. How did Gisele cheat death? What has Hobbs been up to? The possibilities are endless.

There have been rumblings that the final installment of the Fast Saga could be taking a back-to-basics approach with a stripped-down budget of “ $200 million or less. ” There are also rumours that Dante (Jason Momoa), the main villain of Fast X, might not return as the primary bad guy. Fast X director Louis Leterrier has said that the final movie will be released in 2026 to coincide with the franchise’s 25th anniversary.

What should Vin Diesel’s Fast & Furious short film be about?