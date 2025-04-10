Vincent D’Onofrio reveals that there’s a DC character that he is interested in playing

The nine episode first season of the Marvel series Daredevil: Born Again just made its premiere on Disney+ early last month (you can read our review HERE), and the series revival has already closed in on the end of the run – but the good news is, season 2 already started filming at the end of February, so fans shouldn’t have to wait too long for the next batch of episodes.

Although it seems like Vincent D’Onofrio’s life is tied up in Hell’s Kitchen with Marvel, the actor revealed that he’s a crossover fan with DC Comics as he reveals that there’s another comic book character he’d like to play. On social media, a user named David Caneppa asked D’Onofrio what character outside of Wilson Fisk would he like to play. D’Onofrio answered simply, “Swamp thing.” DC attempted to adapt Swamp Thing into a series in 2019 but was canceled when the production’s price tag was seemingly too expensive for a TV show.

Meanwhile, Daredevil: Born Again had a successful debut on Disney+. Although the initial plan was to rework some elements and make Daredevil: Born Again stand separate from the Netflix Daredevil series (despite sharing some cast members), the show underwent a creative overhaul when the writers and actors strikes shut down production in 2023. Now, this series is a direct follow-up to the Netflix series, picking up five years later. Dario Scardapane, who worked on Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and the Netflix series The Punisher, was brought in to serve as showrunner on Daredevil: Born Again during the creative overhaul. The behind-the-scenes shake-up also led to Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, the directing team who were at the helm of multiple episodes of Moon Knight and Loki season 2, being hired as the primary directors on the show. Matt Corman and Chris Ord were previously the head writers on the show, but they were let go.

The cast of the series includes Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Elden Henson, Deborah Ann Woll, Jon Bernthal, Wilson Bethel, and Ayelet Zurer, reprising the roles of Matt Murdock / Daredevil, Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, Murdock’s associates Foggy Nelson and Karen Page, Frank Castle / The Punisher, Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter / Bullseye, and Vanessa Marianna Fisk. Also in the cast are Margarita Levieva as Matt Murdock’s love interest Heather Glenn, Michael Gandolfini as a character named Daniel Blade, Genneya Walton as BB Urich, Jeremy Earl as Anti-Vigilante Task Force member Cole North, and Lou Taylor Pucci as a character named Adam. Matthew Lillard (Scream) and Lili Taylor (The Conjuring) join the cast for season 2.