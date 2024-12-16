Warfare trailer: Alex Garland film is set in 2006 Iraq

By the time director Alex Garland’s film Civil War (you can read our review HERE) was released earlier this year, Garland was already working on another war movie called Warfare , co-directing it with Ray Mendoza, who served as the military supervisor for Civil War. Garland and Mendoza also wrote the screenplay together. While Civil War was a dystopian film that imagined a new Civil War breaking out in the United States, Warfare is set during a real war, the story taking viewers back to 2006 Iraq. A24 will be giving the film a theatrical release sometime in 2025, but even though a specific release date has not yet been announced, the first trailer for the film has been unveiled. You can watch it in the embed above.

Warfare embeds audiences with a platoon of American Navy SEALs in the home of an Iraqi family, overwatching the movement of US forces through insurgent territory. A visceral, boots-on-the-ground story of modern warfare, told like never before: in real time and based on the memory of the people who lived it.

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs) stars as Mendoza and is joined in the cast by Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things), Charles Melton (May December), Kit Connor (Heartstopper), Cosmo Jarvis (Peaky Blinders), Will Poulter (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), Finn Bennett (True Detective: Night Country), Noah Centineo (The Recruit), Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints of Newark), Taylor John Smith (Where the Crawdads Sing), Adain Bradley (Wrong Turn), Henrique Zaga (The Stand), and Evan Holtzman (Hidden Figures).

Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich of DNA and Peter Rice are producing Warfare.

In addition to Civil War, Garland has also directed Ex Machina, Annihilation, Devs, and Men. He wrote The Beach, 28 Days Later, Never Let Me Go, and Dredd, among others. (There have been claims that he directed Dredd as well.) He’s now crafting a trilogy of sequels to 28 Days Later, two of which have already made it through production. 28 Days Later director Danny Boyle returned to the helm for the first film in the 28 Years Later trilogy, and 28 Years Later Part II: The Bone Temple has been directed by Nia DaCosta.

