Was there a power struggle behind the scenes on It Ends With Us?

The romance It Ends With Us may have taken its title literally, as some believe that stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have a professional rift going on — and it could have something to do with Ryan Reynolds.

First off, don’t think we are reporting on celeb gossip of any kind here. There’s no romantic love triangle whatsoever between Lively, Baldoni and Reynolds, nor would we necessarily give an attempt to care. Instead, the issues are more tied to a power struggle behind the scenes and look to partly point at Reynolds being recruited to do some minor writing on It Ends With Us. As The Hollywood Reporter notes, Reynolds stepped in to help write a sizable portion of dialogue during one scene. As Blake Lively also stated, “We help each other. He works on everything I do. I work on everything he does. So his wins, his celebrations are mine and mine are his.”

One can see this absolutely being the case, as Ryan Reynolds has been stepping it up on the producing side of the industry, with the majority of his recent projects also landing him a credit as such. On top of that, Blake Lively also serves as producer on It Ends With Us, giving her even more control than Justin Baldoni — who also directs this Colleen Hoover adaptation — which could also play directly into the dynamic. Through this, sources say Lively was pushing her own cut of It Ends With Us over Baldoni’s. There’s no word right now over how this all eventually played out in the editing room.

So, where does that leave the rest of the cast and crew? Apparently on Team Lively, which, professionally speaking, would probably be the right move. As many have noticed, Baldoni follows a number of the key It Ends With Us players on social media but they do not follow him back. Baldoni, too, would be flying separately from the cast on the red carpet, where he didn’t take any photos with the team. All this for a bland adaptation of your mother-in-law’s favorite author!

What do you make of the drama behind It Ends With Us? Do you think Lively and Reynolds got too controlling or is there something else going on?