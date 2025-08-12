Weapons prequel being considered by Warner Bros. and Zach Cregger

Horror Movie News

I haven’t had the chance to see Zach Cregger’s Weapons yet, so this may include SPOILERS. Zach Cregger’s new horror thriller is shaping up to be a big success, and according to THR, Warner Bros. and New Line are already talking with Cregger about a Weapons prequel. Franchise, baby!

The potential prequel would explore the origin story of Aunt Gladys, the standout character portrayed by Amy Madigan. The report states that Cregger had originally included more of Aunt Gladys in the script, including a whole chapter on her backstory, but he pulled it to keep the movie from going too long. Cregger mentioned a potential follow-up to the film last week while speaking with Variety. “I have another idea for something in this world that I’m kind of excited about,” he said. “I’m not going to do it next, and I probably won’t do it after my next movie, but I do have one and I’d like to see it on the screen one day.

No deals have been made at this point, and as Cregger mentioned, this wouldn’t be his next project. He’s currently in pre-production on his Resident Evil reboot, which is already slated for a September 18, 2026 release.

The official synopsis for Weapons reads: “When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance.” The film stars Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Cary Christopher, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, and Benedict Wong.

Our own Chris Bumbray raved about Weapons, calling it the movie that could launch Cregger into the top tier of modern-day auteurs. “I truly think Zach Cregger has made a film worthy of awards consideration and the kind of buzz that propels a director to the next level,” he wrote. “If there’s any justice, this will cement his place alongside modern genre auteurs like Ryan Coogler, Jordan Peele—and maybe even, one day, Christopher Nolan. He’s one of the most exciting directors we’ve got, and Weapons is him operating in top form.” You can check out the rest of his review right here. And don’t forget to let us know what you thought of the film as well!

