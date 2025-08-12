Weapons prequel being considered by Warner Bros. and Zach Cregger

I haven’t had the chance to see Zach Cregger’s Weapons yet, so this may include SPOILERS . Zach Cregger’s new horror thriller is shaping up to be a big success, and according to THR, Warner Bros. and New Line are already talking with Cregger about a Weapons prequel. Franchise, baby!

The potential prequel would explore the origin story of Aunt Gladys, the standout character portrayed by Amy Madigan. The report states that Cregger had originally included more of Aunt Gladys in the script, including a whole chapter on her backstory, but he pulled it to keep the movie from going too long. Cregger mentioned a potential follow-up to the film last week while speaking with Variety. “ I have another idea for something in this world that I’m kind of excited about, ” he said. “ I’m not going to do it next, and I probably won’t do it after my next movie, but I do have one and I’d like to see it on the screen one day. “

No deals have been made at this point, and as Cregger mentioned, this wouldn’t be his next project. He’s currently in pre-production on his Resident Evil reboot, which is already slated for a September 18, 2026 release.

Related Zach Cregger talks his disappointment on Barbarian not getting a physical media release

The official synopsis for Weapons reads: “ When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance. ” The film stars Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Cary Christopher, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, and Benedict Wong.