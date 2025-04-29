TV News

Wednesday: Anthony Michael Hall will reunite with Edward Scissorhands director Tim Burton on season 2 of the Netflix series

Variety reports that Anthony Michael Hall has joined the cast of Wednesday season 2, though details about his role remain under wraps. This marks a reunion between Hall and director/executive producer Tim Burton, who previously collaborated on Edward Scissorhands. In that film, Hall portrayed Jim, the aggressive boyfriend of Winona Ryder’s character and one of Edward’s most hostile adversaries.

The first season of Wednesday followed the titular character, played by Jenna Ortega, as she navigated life at Nevermore Academy while unravelling a chilling murder mystery.

Alongside Ortega, the new season will see the return of Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair, Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay, Moosa Mostafa as Eugene, Georgie Farmer as Ajax, Victor Dorobantu as Thing, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo as Deputy Ritchie Santiago, Jamie McShane as Sheriff Donovan Galpin, and Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester.

Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, and Noah Taylor are new additions for the second season. Some noteworthy guest stars include Lady Gaga, Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Frances O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, and Joonas Suotamo.

The recently released teaser trailer for Wednesday’s season 2 revealed that the show will return in two parts, with the first set to air on August 6th and the second on September 3rd. The show has been an enormous success for Netflix, with the first season still reigning supreme as the most popular English-language series on the streaming service with over 252 million views. The sophomore season will have some tough shoes to fill.

Hall most recently starred alongside Alan Ritchson in the third season of Reacher. He played Zachary Beck, “a formidable and successful businessman. Beck is a widow and single father of a 20-year-old son, Richard. He is the owner of a rug import company that Reacher and his cohorts suspect is a cover for a more nefarious operation.” You can check out our interview with Hall discussing his role in the Prime Video series right here, and don’t forget to check out a review from our own Alex Maidy while you’re at it.

