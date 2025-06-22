Weekend Box Office: Dragons beat zombies while Disney has a major dud with Elio

The weekend box office results from Comscore are in, and it looks like the family-friendly How to Train Your Dragon remake was able to carve out a win over Danny Boyle’s long-awaited sequel, 28 Years Later. This is about what we predicted earlier this week, with How to Train Your Dragon making $37 million, a so-so 56% decline from last week. With a $160 million running total, this one should have legs for the rest of the summer.

28 Years Later made $30 million domestically, which is solid for a movie rumored to have cost a thrifty $60 million. But what should make all involved extra happy is that the film also made $30 million overseas—a big score, as horror doesn’t always export successfully. Not surprisingly, the UK was its biggest international opening with $6.4 million.

However, the weekend also saw a pretty huge flop, with Pixar’s Elio laying an egg with a $21 million opening. That’s far worse than anyone anticipated, and it marks Pixar’s lowest opening ever, even worse than Elemental, which opened to $29 million before legging it out to around $150 million. I wonder if Elio will have some legs and at least clear $100 million. Along with Snow White and its two underperforming Marvel movies, Disney’s had a mixed bag this year—although Lilo & Stitch has been a giant hit. It managed to hold on in fourth place with $6.7 million and a $386 million domestic gross.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning sailed past the previous installment’s (Dead Reckoning) domestic total this weekend, making $6.5 million in fifth place, with a $178 million total. Will it break $200 million? Don’t count out Tom Cruise! A24’s low-key hit Materialists dropped a heftier-than-expected 49% for a $5.8 million weekend, but its $23 million total isn’t bad for a piece of counter-programming—even if it hasn’t caught on in a major way.

Lionsgate’s Ballerina: From the World of John Wick is wrapping up its underwhelming run, pulling in $4.53 million in seventh place for a $51 million domestic total. That’s not a great result, and certainly not the franchise-starter Lionsgate was hoping for. Another would-be franchise restart, Karate Kid: Legends, also began to wrap up its domestic run, making $2.4 million in eighth place with a domestic total of $49 million. I doubt we’ll get another big-screen Karate Kid unless it’s more closely connected to Cobra Kai than this was.

Ninth place went to the smash horror hit Final Destination: Bloodlines, which made $1.85 million for a $134 million total (the movie is now available digitally), while the Indian crime drama Kuberaa managed a tenth-place finish with $1.7 million. Off the chart, Neon’s The Life of Chuck pulled in just $1 million this weekend—a 57% decline from last week. Ouch. Despite winning the People’s Choice Award at TIFF, Neon hasn’t had much luck with Mike Flanagan’s genteel Stephen King adaptation.

Next weekend has Brad Pitt’s F1 facing off against Blumhouse’s M3GAN 2.0. Who do you think will win? Let us know in the comments!