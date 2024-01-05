We take a look back at one of the most controversial (and successful) bands of the nienties and 2000s, Creed, and their frontman Scott Stapp.

It was Thanksgiving 2001, and America was still recovering from the 9/11 terrorist attacks from the month before. The wound was still fresh; the debris was still being rummaged through, and we were sad, angry, confused and lost. Desperately looking for some hope to cling to, so as Americans often do, we turned on the good old boob tube to watch some football Americano. It was halftime, which meant it was time for musical entertainment. But how could we rock n roll at a time like this? How could we bang our heads, jump around and wave our arms in rebellious joy when the pain from this tragedy still clouded our thoughts? Was it too soon to rock? That is what many people thought, but the members of the band Creed knew that music was exactly what we needed. Surrounded by Dallas Cowboy cheerleaders, American flags, and men literally flying overhead, Creed exploded onto the red, white and blue stage and gave us a powerhouse performance of their hits “Higher” and “My Sacrifice.” A choir joined in for “Children Don’t Stop Dancing” as a dove was released into a sky full of fireworks. It was kinda perfect. You may not even like those tunes, but at that time, in that moment, those were the lyrics we all needed to hear; those were the strong, hopeful sounds and positive vibrations that we needed to shake our souls. It was legendary. Everyone was a Creed fan during that halftime show, even the haters, which they apparently have a lot of. Scott Stapp and the boys of Creed showed us that the right music can bring us all together at the right time. But the real question is, could the band stay together? And do they have the power to reunite us again?

Creed invites a myriad of opinions and labels. Were they mere echoes of whatever the grunge movement left behind, or did they emerge as a distinct voice, shaping the late ’90s and early 2000s? In their prime, they were more than just a musical presence; they were ubiquitous, resonating from radios to soundtracks, even making their mark in the world of wrestling and sports.

As we embark on this journey, we’ll unravel the layers of Creed’s history and explore its complex legacy. Join me as I take you “Higher” into Creed’s history, and we embrace their impact “With Arms Wide Open.” Where should we begin? How about we begin at the beginning, which started when they were all born on their birthdays!

Though most known for being a 4-piece band, Creed began as a 5-man group in 1994 in Tallahassee, Florida. Rhythm guitarist Brian Brasher left the band soon after, with vocalist Scott Stapp, Guitarist Mark Tremonti, Bassist Brian Marshall, and Drummer Scott Phillips carrying on. Stapp wrote in his 2012 memoir that the band first performed under the name “Naked Toddler,” which was surprisingly not well-received before Marshall mentioned he had previously played in a band called “Maddox Creed.” Stapp takes credit for the suggestion of “What if we just call ourselves Creed?”; the rest, as they say, is music history.

The Band self-released the original version of their debut album “My Own Prison” in June of 1997 before being discovered by Diana Meltzer of Wind-Up Records, who was also instrumental in the signing of Evanescence and Seether. She has since said she saw their potential immediately, that they possessed a sound and presence that could sell out arenas. This turned out to be prophetic.

“My Own Prison” was refined and re-released by Wind-Up Records in August of 1997 and became one of the most successful debut albums of all 8me, selling 15 million copies worldwide.

Creed’s ascendancy continued with their sophomore album, “Human Clay,” released in September of 1999. The record has sold over 20 million copies and reigned at the top of the Billboard 200 for two weeks. Creed ruled the charts with the single “With Arms Wide Open,” earning them their lone Grammy for Best Rock Song in 2001.

Not for the last time, substance abuse led to division within Creed. Bassist Brian Marshall’s struggles with alcohol and other substances and refusal to attend rehab led to the band moving on without him. Bret Hestla took his place in the band.

The band released “Weathered” in November of 2001. It sat atop the Billboard 200 upon release, featured 2 Hot 100 singles, and sold over 7 million copies. It also features one of the worst album covers of all 8me.

So we know Creed was wildly popular in their heyday, but were they any good? It depends on who you ask. If one critic is to be believed, “Most people hate Creed.” A Rolling Stone reader’s poll corroborates this, ranking Creed as the “Worst Band of the Nineties” (although the same poll put Nirvana at number 5 – which is just stupid) They’ve been called overly derivative, especially of Pearl Jam, though members of Creed have repeatedly denied Pearl Jam being a heavy influence. Many were put off by the Christian themes in some Creed lyrics, though they’ve long insisted on the absence of any agenda of that sort. Scott Stapp, singer and defacto face of the band, didn’t always come off as the most likeable guy. This guy was caught on tape declaring, “It’s good to be the king!” while getting pleasured by groupies alongside Kid Rock in 1999. Yes, ladies and gents, there is a Creed/ Kid Rock sex tape…

But not all the press for Creed was negative. Billboard ranked them as the “18th-best artist of the 2000s”. Their appeal could be found in Stapp’s “powerful” vocals, Tremonti’s “virtuoso” guitar playing, and the “earnest” and “focused” approach they took to their songwriting.

It was around the release of “Weathered in late 2001 that Creed Vocalist Scott Stapp’s own struggles with alcohol and substances drove a wedge between him and the other members of the band. Stapp was already heavily reliant on drugs and alcohol as a means of coping with depression and the pressures of fame, and a Spring 2002 car accident introduced painkillers into the cocktail. Among his public unhinged behaviour during this time was a brief public feud with Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst, punching a man at a club and showing up for a December 2002 concert intoxicated to the point where he was unable to perform. Stapp’s behaviour ostracized him from the rest of the band, and Creed experienced their first full-on breakup in June 2004.

Drummer Scott Phillips and Guitarist Mark Tremonti called up their old pal Bassist Brian Marshall and formed new band Alter Bridge, with Myles Kennedy providing vocals. Alter Bridge has achieved great commercial success, selling over 5 million records. Scott Stapp, for his part, led a strong solo career.

Creed reunited in 2009, recording the album “Full Circle” and touring together through 2012. After plans for another new album fell flat, the band went their separate ways and continued to work solo with bands Alter Bridge and Art of Anarchy. It seemed like that would be the last we’d hear from Creed as a group.

Stapp, in particular, did not take the latest breakup well. He suffered a mental break in 2014, famously posting a video online wherein he stated that he was “penniless” and living at a Holiday Inn. He also alleged he had family members involved with the terrorist group ISIS and made threats toward former American President Barack Obama. But this story has a happy ending. These incidents drew Scott Stapp closer to his family, who helped him on his journey to sobriety. Bassist Brian Marshall began his sobriety journey in 2012. The story of Creed is ultimately one of triumph.

So, WTF happened to Creed? Stapp was announced as portraying Frank Sinatra in the Ronald Reagan biopic, which him having shot his role three years ago, only for the film to never get released (yet). The rest of the band continues to perform as Alter Bridge. More than 10 years after their last tour, Creed told the world that they were reuniting again this summer for a nostalgia tour.

Creed received an unlikely bolster to their already commendable fame when Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers attributed their success during their 2023 World Series run to “having fun and playing Creed before games.” The band capitalized on this meme status by releasing a Greatest Hits album titled “Stadium Anthems,” featuring cover art that clearly references the Texas Rangers logo. It’s also worth noting that their songs still frequently show up in films as diverse as Neighbors, Dark Water and The Machine.

So nobody should give a f*ck about what the f*ck happened to Creed cuz they are doing pretty ok and just fine. The band members have even stated that they’re open to and excited for a new album from Creed. Are You Ready For What’s to Come?