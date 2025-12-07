JoBlo Originals

Poll: What’s the Best Quentin Tarantino Movie?

By
Posted 1 hour ago
tarantino playtarantino play

One could say that, for Quentin Tarantino, this week has been the best of times and the worst of times. It’s the best because Kill Bill has finally been reissued in the form he always intended: Volume 1 and Volume 2 combined into a four-hour feature called The Whole Bloody Affair. Long considered one of Tarantino’s strongest films, it’s now being hailed by many as his masterpiece now that audiences can see it as one complete movie. Until this release, that experience was reserved for patrons of Tarantino’s two Los Angeles theaters — The New Beverly and The Vista. Despite playing in only 1,100 theaters and limited to twice-daily showings because of its runtime, the film has been pulling in impressive box-office numbers.

Tarantino’s Podcast Controversy

However, the celebration has been overshadowed by Tarantino’s recent appearance on The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast, where he listed what he considers the best films of the 21st century. While the list itself drew interest, his unfiltered opinions about several actors — most notably Matthew Lillard and especially Paul Dano (whom he called “the worst f***ing actor in SAG”) — struck many as shockingly mean-spirited and personal. Tarantino is entitled to his opinions, but as a legendary director with enormous influence, his harsh condemnation of Dano’s talent came across to many as unnecessarily cruel. Then again, QT may patch things up later — or he may not care at all, as his place in the filmmaking pantheon is already secure.

Your Turn: What’s Tarantino’s Best Film?

With all that in mind, we want to hear from you: What is your favorite Tarantino film? We’ve listed Kill Bill as one movie, as that’s how Tarantino has always categorized it in his own filmography. Take the poll below and let us know!

What's the best Quentin Tarantino Movie?
Vote

