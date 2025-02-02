Which 2025 Superhero Movie Are You Most Excited For?

There was a time recently when movie theaters were absolutely jam-packed with superhero movies. The success of the MCU was a game changer for Hollywood, and seemingly every studio wanted in, with virtually all of them investing hundreds of millions into trying to create their own superhero franchise or shared universe. Yet, most recently one term has come up that has started to haunt Hollywood: superhero fatigue. In recent years, movies that seemed like surefire hits began to fail. The MCU had a few under-performers, including Eternals, Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania, and one all-out flop, The Marvels. DC had several flops of their own, including The Flash, Blue Beetle, Shazam: Fury of the Gods, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. And don’t even get us started on Sony’s Spider-Verse, with Morbius, Madame Web, and most recently Kraven the Hunter earning disastrous box office. Kraven only made $24.9 million domestically, which wasn’t even a quarter of the budget.



Yet, there have still been some hits, with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Deadpool & Wolverine still huge hits. So, this year both the MCU and DCU are releasing a few huge bets, even if all the other studios seem to be abandoning the genre. All eyes will be on these films, and if they fail to perform, it might signal the beginning of the end of the genre as a box office behemoth. But, which one are you most excited for? Let us know by taking the poll below!

