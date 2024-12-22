Why Chris Columbus refused to direct National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

We all know that Chris Columbus directed one of the greatest Christmas movies ever in Home Alone, but did you know it may never have happened if he didn’t clash with the star of another holiday essential? Let’s check out how Columbus was not only drawn to Nero’s Pizza but why he filled in the National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation pool with cement.

Chris Columbus was actually set to direct National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, with none other than John Hughes recruiting him for the job. As Columbus remembered, “John Hughes sent me the script for Christmas Vacation. I love Christmas, so to do a Christmas comedy had been a dream.” So what kept Columbus from the gig? “I went out to dinner with Chevy Chase [the movie’s star]. To be completely honest, Chevy treated me like dirt. But I stuck it out and even went as far as to shoot second unit [collecting establishing shots and special sequences, usually without principal actors]. Some of my shots of downtown Chicago are still in the movie.”

OK, so Chevy Chase was a bit of a pain — what else is new? But at a certain point, Columbus couldn’t take it anymore, resulting in him leaving Christmas Vacation when that tier of film would have truly served him. “Then I had another meeting with Chevy, and it was worse. I called John [who was producing the film] and said, ‘There’s no way I can do this movie. I know I need to work, but I can’t do it with this guy.’ John was very understanding. About two weeks later, I got two scripts at my in-laws’ house in River Forest.” Any guesses as to how Columbus both saved his career and solidified a Christmas classic? “One was Home Alone, with a note from John asking if I wanted to direct. I thought, Wow, this guy is really supporting me when no one else in Hollywood was going to. John was my savior.” Jeremiah S. Chechik would end up directing, although we still say Angelo Badalementi is the most shocking name on the credits…

With so may negative stories about Chevy Chase, we can’t really blame Chris Columbus for cashing in that gift receipt on Christmas Vacation. And while we certainly can’t confirm the dynamic there, if it ended up giving us Home Alone then that’s all for the better. But we don’t need to take any sides here, especially since both Christmas Vacation and Home Alone are two of our favorite holiday movies ever.

Would you rather watch National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation or Home Alone this holiday season? Give us your pick below!