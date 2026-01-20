LAIKA Studios confirms a 2026 release date for its latest stop-motion animated adventure Wildwood

One of the benefits of visiting movie studios in person is talking to teams directly and seeing what kind of scoops you can get from them. When I visited LAIKA Studios in Portland, Oregon, in 2014 for The Boxtrolls, I asked if they had anything in the hopper. I won’t say who, but one of LAIKA’s incredible higher-ups said Colin Melot’s Wildwood was possibly in development. That evening, after touring the studio and going hands-on with characters and props of The Boxtrolls, I visited Powell’s City of Books on Burnside Street to purchase a copy of Melot’s intriguing fantasy novel. I wanted to get a leg up on the project. That was nearly a decade ago! Today, we’ve got some updates for Wildwood that are sure to excite fans of LAIKA’s stop-motion brilliance.

When does Wildwood come to theaters?

LAIKA, the studio behind Coraline and ParaNorman, announced today that it has partnered with Fathom Entertainment for U.S. theatrical distribution and FilmNation Entertainment for international sales on its upcoming stop-motion feature film, Wildwood. The film will open in theaters nationwide on October 23, 2026.

The announcement reflects a new phase for LAIKA, as the studio expands its global distribution approach for Wildwood through a combination of independent strategy and best-in-class partners. International sales will launch next month at the European Film Market in Berlin, where FilmNation Entertainment will introduce the film to buyers across international territories.

What’s Wildwood about?

Wildwood is a handcrafted epic fantasy that transports audiences into a secret, dangerously alive world. A girl’s desperate quest to save her baby brother becomes a high-stakes journey into a forbidden forest filled with enchanted creatures, unlikely allies, and formidable adversaries, where an entire hidden realm hangs in the balance. In an era of automation, LAIKA delivers its most ambitious and globally accessible film yet, combining human-crafted artistry with large-scale cinematic storytelling.

Wildwood stars the voices of Carey Mulligan, Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Jacob Tremblay, Mahershala Ali, Angela Bassett, Awkwafina, Jake Johnson, Charlie Day, Amandla Stenberg, Jemaine Clement, Maya Erskine, Tantoo Cardinal, Tom Waits, and Richard E. Grant.

The Wildwood hype is real

“Wildwood is a testament to LAIKA walking its own path,” said David Burke, the studio’s Chief Marketing and Operations Officer. “For Wildwood, we’re taking a more customized approach to how we bring the film to audiences, matching partners to the specific needs and ambitions of the project. Partnering with Fathom’s Denver-based team brings national perspective and operational strength to the U.S. release, while working with FilmNation internationally positions the film with scale, reach, and deep expertise in global markets. It’s a strategy built specifically for Wildwood, preserving LAIKA’s independence while aligning with world-class collaborators to support the film’s ambition.”

“Wildwood is the biggest world LAIKA has ever built, and the most personal,” said Travis Knight, President and Chief Executive Officer of LAIKA and director of Wildwood. “It’s a story about the pull of the unknown, the courage it takes to step into it, and who you become along the way. Our movie is a celebration of artistry over algorithms, and of the belief that films made by hand, with enormous care, can still feel bold, surprising, dangerous, and alive. We designed Wildwood to be seen the way movies first captured our imaginations: discovered in the dark, on a big screen, with a room full of fellow dreamers experiencing joy, silence, and wonder together. Partnering with Fathom and FilmNation means Wildwood will arrive with intention – as a true cinematic event meant to be shared.”

It’s been a dog’s age since LAIKA released another one of its stop-motion animated marvels. The studio’s last film, Missing Link, premiered in 2019, leaving a nearly 7-year gap between releases. I read Wildwood years ago, but I’m going to reread it in anticipation of the film’s October 23, 2026. There are three books in the Wildwood series, including Wildwood, Wildwood Imperium, and Under Wildwood. I wonder if LAIKA plans to focus on the first book in the series, or combine all three for one epic adventure? I can’t wait to find out!

