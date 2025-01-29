Will Ferrell desperately wants to be the Sexiest Man Alive

Is Will Ferrell too sexy for his cowbell? Too sexy for his elf costume? Too sexy for his streaking? He doesn’t think so! When it was announced that John Krasinski had been named People’s Sexiest Man Alive, we all kind of either thought, “Oh, yeah, sure,” or, “That’s still a thing?!” But Will Ferrell was a little more miffed — at least jokingly so — that he was never even considered.

As he revealed on Today (via People themselves), Will Ferrell said his campaign on that show led to zero support, adding that he doesn’t “get” the sex appeal of John Krasinski. But he’s going to work the same butt we saw in Old School off so he can at least have a decent shot this year. “I think I may need to do a preemptive photoshoot…pay for some billboards around LA and New York. Influencers, get it going that way.” Might be a good idea, Will: schedule some expensive sessions, show off that Gene Frankle gut, you might actually have it in the bag!

Will Ferrell was actually hitting the People’s Sexiest Man Alive circuit pretty hard last year, turning up on late night shows and the like to declare that comedians should be considered attractive, too. Unfortunately, I think the “dad bod” craze may have come and gone. But if he were to win at age 58 (which he’ll be by the time the recipient is named), he would be be the second-oldest ever, trailing only Sean Connery, who was 59 back in 1989. (He would still edge out Harrison Ford, Patrick Dempsey, Paul Rudd, Nick Nolte, and Richard Gere as far as people in their 50s go. He would also be the first Saturday Night Live alum to take the crown, although we could have swore Joe Piscopo had already won…

Will Ferrell may never be People’s Sexiest Man Alive but he still has plenty elsewhere to keep him busy, with his upcoming rom com with Reese Witherspoon, You’re Cordially Invited, set to debut on Amazon Prime Video on January 30th.

What do you think is the funniest performance of Will Ferrell’s? Did he peak on SNL or did his movies let him shine?