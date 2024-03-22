A Wizards of Waverly Place sequel series from Selena Gomez and David Henrie to cast a spell at Disney Channel and Disney+

Before she solved murders at the Arconia alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short in Only Murders in the Building, Selena Gomez made magic happen for Disney as a part of Wizards of Waverly Place. The enchanting teen sitcom cast a spell on Mouseketeers for four seasons from 2007 to 2012, and now, toil and trouble are brewing again with a Wizards of Waverly Place sequel series under the working title Wizards.

Original stars Selena Gomez (Alex Russo) and David Henrie (Justin Russo) will take their wands out of storage to executive produce the revival project. At the same time, Gomez plans to appear in a guest role, with Henrie returning as a primary cast member for the Wizards of Waverly Place sequel series. The duo plans to launch Wizards on Disney Channel and Disney+ later this year. The project comes from Disney Branded Television.

Gomez reprises her iconic role in the premiere episode as Alex, with Henrie playing Justin in all episodes. Since their characters are grown, there’ll be some additions to the cast, including Max Matenko (Platonic, This Is Us) as Justin’s youngest son, Milo, with Janice LeAnn Brown (Playing with Beethoven, Growing Up Immigrant) in the lead role as the young and powerful wizard Billie. Alkaio Thiele (Call Me Kat, Spider and His Amazing Friends) joins the cast as Justin’s oldest son, Roman, with Mimi Gianopulos (Baby Daddy, Get a Job) playing Justin’s wife, Giada.

Wizards “will follow Justin Russo, who as an adult has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman and Milo,” says the official logline. “When Justin’s sister Alex brings Billie to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities – and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World.”

“‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ captivated hearts with its spellbinding adventures and big laughs, creating unforgettable memories for kids and families everywhere,” said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, in a statement. “We can’t wait to step back into the magical world of ‘Wizards,’ inviting both longtime fans and a new generation to experience the enchantment alongside Selena, David, and our incredible cast and crew.”

When she’s not casting spells for the revival of a fan-favorite series, Selena Gomez is getting ready to entertain audiences in the Jaques Audiard-directed crime musical Emilia Perez. Set in Mexico, Emilia Perez focuses on Rita, a lawyer who receives an unexpected offer. She must help a feared cartel boss retire from his business and disappear forever by becoming the woman he’s always dreamed of being. Zoe Saldana (Guardians of the Galaxy), Edgar Ramirez (Gold, Point Break), and Karla Sofía Gascón (We Are the Nobles, The Lord of the Skies) also star as primary cast members.

