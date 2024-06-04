Ti West’s X returns to theatres with a MaXXXine preview

MaXXXine , the sequel to director Ti West‘s films Pearl (watch it HERE) and X (watch that one at THIS LINK), is swiftly approaching its July 5th theatrical release date – but before we get there, A24 will be bringing franchise starter X back to theatres for one night only, on June 18th. IndieWire reports that movie-goers who attend the June 18th screenings (tickets are available at THIS LINK) of X will get to see a preview of MaXXXine after the end credits roll.

MaXXXine is written and directed by West. Mia Goth reprises the role of X survivor Maxine Minx, a burlesque performer and adult film actress with the goal of being a star. The film has the following synopsis: In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious killer stalks the starlets of Hollywood, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past. As you can see in the recently released trailer, the Hollywood setting even allows for a visit to the Bates Motel. Goth and singer Halsey are joined in the cast by Kevin Bacon (Tremors), Elizabeth Debicki (Tenet), singer Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan (Kiss Kiss Bang Bang), Bobby Cannavale (Netflix’s The Watcher), Lily Collins (Emily in Paris), and Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad. The Hollywood Reporter noted that Esposito is playing an agent for adult film and Z-list movie actors, Debicki’s character is a film director, Monaghan and Cannavale play LAPD detectives, and Bacon plays a private detective.

MaXXXine is being produced by A24, Ti West, Jacob Jaffke, Kevin Turen, and Harrison Kreiss. Mia Goth serves as executive producer.

Goth starred in X alongside Brittany Snow (Would You Rather), Mia Goth (A Cure for Wellness), Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi (Bill & Ted Face the Music), Jenna Ortega (the new Scream movie), Martin Henderson (The Strangers: Prey at Night), Owen Campbell (Super Dark Times), and Stephen Ure (Deathgasm). That film has the following synopsis: In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast find themselves fighting for their lives.

Co-financed by A24 and Bron, X was produced by Jacob Jaffke, Kevin Turen, and Harrison Kreiss, with Sam Levinson, Ashley Levinson, and Peter Phok serving as executive producers.

Are you looking forward to MaXXXine, and will you be catching the one-night re-release of X to see a preview of the film? Let us know by leaving a comment below.