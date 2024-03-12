X-Men ’97 promo says the animated series revival will “be like old times”

A promo for the upcoming Disney+ series says the X-Men: The Animated Series revival X-Men ’97 will be like old times

X-Men: The Animated Series ran on Fox, as part of the Fox Kids programming block, for five seasons and a total of 76 episodes from October 31, 1992 to September 20, 1997. More than twenty years after the show went off the air, it’s getting a revival called X-Men ’97 , which is set to premiere on the Disney+ streaming service on March 20th. With that date swiftly approaching, a new promo for X-Men ’97 has arrived online with the promise that this show is going to be “like old times.” You can check it out in the embed at the bottom of this article.

Here’s how Marvel describes the series: Following a familiar team with the “DNA of the original show,” an impactful event in X-Men ‘97 will launch the reunited X-Men into an all-new chapter that will resonate with fans of the original series. We’ve heard that Mister Sinister is the primary antagonist.

CanWeGetSomeToast claims to have revealed the titles of all ten episodes of the show’s first season:

E1: To Me, My X-Men

E2: Mutant Liberation Begins

E3: Fire Made Flesh

E4: Motendo

E5: Remember It

E6: Bright Eyes

E7: Shine With Strength Reborn

E8: Tolerance is Extinction – Part 1

E9: Tolerance is Extinction – Part 2

E10: Tolerance is Extinction – Part 3

X-Men: The Animated Series cast members Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann, George Buza, Alison Sealy-Smith, Chris Potter, Catherine Disher, Adrian Hough, and Christopher Britton are back for the revival, with some reprising their original roles and some voicing new characters. The voice cast also includes Jennifer Hale, Anniwaa Buachie, Ray Chase, Matthew Waterson, JP Karliak, Holly Chou, Jeff Bennett, and AJ LoCascio.

Beau DeMayo is head writer and executive producer on X-Men ’97. Jake Castorena is supervising director and Charley Feldman is supervising producer. X-Men: The Animated Series producers and showrunners Eric and Julia Lewald are consultants on the show, as is original series director Larry Houston.

Marvel Comics will be publishing a four issue prequel comic book series that bridges the gap between the original show and this revival. The first issue of that series will reach store shelves on March 27th.

Will you be watching X-Men ’97? Let us know by leaving a comment below – but first, take a look at this promo: