Y: Marshals welcomes Gil Birmingham, Brecken Merrill, Mo Brings Plenty & more to the cast

Luke Grimes is slated to return as Kayce Dutton in Y: Marshals, a spinoff of Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone series, and he’s bringing a few members of the original series along for the ride.

Gil Birmingham, Brecken Merrill, and Mo Brings Plenty will be returning for the Yellowstone spinoff as series regulars, reprising their roles as Tom Rainwater, Tate Dutton, and Mo, respectively.

Additionally, Arielle Kebbel (Rescue: HI-Surf), Ash Santos (Pulse) and Tatanka Means (Killers of the Flower Moon) have all joined as series regulars. They’ll be playing members of the U.S. Marshals. Brett Cullen (Winning Time) has also signed on for a recurring role as Harry Gifford, the head of the U.S. Marshals in Montana. The new additions will join Grimes and the previously announced Logan Marshall-Green (Upgrade).

The official description reads: “ With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence. “

The Yellowstone franchise has been expanding widely since the conclusion of the main series. There’s The Madison, which follows a New York City family who move to the Madison River valley of central Montana. Per Paramount, the series is described as “ a heartfelt study of grief and human connection. “ The series stars Michelle Pfeiffer, Matthew Fox, Patrick J. Adams, and more.