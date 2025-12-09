Get your first look at Guy Ritchie’s new imagining of Sherlock Holmes in Young Sherlock

Guy Ritchie returns to the world of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s famous detective with an eye for detail. Prime Video has just released a slew on new images for Young Sherlock — a reimagining of the character in his adult formative years. Inspired by Andy Lane’s Young Sherlock Holmes novels, the Prime Video series will be “an irreverent, action-packed origin story of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s beloved detective in an explosive re-imagining of this iconic character. At age 19, Sherlock Holmes is disgraced, raw, unfiltered, and unformed, when he finds himself caught up in a murder mystery at Oxford University which threatens his freedom. Diving into his first-ever case with a wild lack of discipline, Sherlock manages to unravel a globe-trotting conspiracy that will change his life forever.“

Guy Ritchie executive produces the project and directed all eight episodes. “In Young Sherlock we’re going to see an exhilarating new version of the detective everyone thinks they know in a way they’ve never imagined before,” Ritchie said in a statement. “We’re going to crack open this enigmatic character, find out what makes him tick, and learn how he becomes the genius we all love.”

The official press release includes the description:

With all the wit and charm of Guy Ritchie’s Sherlock Holmes feature films, Young Sherlock follows the origin story of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s beloved detective in an explosive re-imagining of this iconic character’s early days. Sherlock Holmes is a disgraced young man – raw and unfiltered – when he finds himself wrapped up in a murder case that threatens his liberty. His first ever case unravels a globe-trotting conspiracy that changes his life forever. Unfolding in 1870s Oxford and adventuring abroad, the series will expose the early antics of the anarchic adolescent who is yet to evolve into Baker Street’s most renowned resident.

Previously announced cast members of Young Sherlock include Dónal Finn (The Wheel of Time), Zine Tseng (3 Body Problem), Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid’s Tale), Natascha McElhone (Halo), Max Irons (Condor) and Colin Firth (The King’s Speech). The series is written and executive produced by showrunner Matthew Parkhill with executive producers Dhana Gilbert, Marc Resteghini, Simon Maxwell, Ivan Atkinson, Simon Kelton, Colin Wilson, and co-executive producers Harriet Creelman and Steve Thompson. Motive Pictures led physical production for Young Sherlock.



The new Guy Ritchie series is coming to Prime Video sometime in 2026.

