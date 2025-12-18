Young Sherlock: Guy Ritchie Prime Video series gets a teaser trailer and a March premiere date

There’s a Young Sherlock TV series coming our way from the Prime Video streaming service – and to clear up any possible confusion before it can arise: no, this is not a series reboot or continuation of the 1985 film Young Sherlock Holmes. Rather, this is an adaptation of the Young Sherlock series of novels that author Andrew Lane started writing in 2010 in response to the success Charlie Higson was having with his series of Young James Bond novels. Guy Ritchie is on board as the director of the first two episodes and an executive producer of all eight episodes of Young Sherlock‘s first season. Ritchie, of course, has prior Sherlock Holmes experience, having directed Robert Downey Jr. as the iconic character in the 2009 film Sherlock Holmes and its 2011 sequel Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, but this show isn’t connected to his movies. Today, it has been announced that all eight episodes of the thrilling series will premiere on March 4, 2026, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide – and along with the confirmation of the premiere date comes the unveiling of a teaser trailer, which can be seen in the embed above.

Synopsis

Prime Video lets us know that “ this reimagining of the beloved detective, brought to life by visionary director and executive producer Guy Ritchie, charts the origin story of Sherlock Holmes in an irreverent, action-laden mystery that follows the iconic detective’s early adventures. “

Said to have “all the wit and charm of Guy Ritchie’s Sherlock Holmes feature films,” Young Sherlock tells the origin story of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s beloved detective in an explosive re-imagining of this iconic character’s early days. Sherlock Holmes is a disgraced young man – raw and unfiltered – when he finds himself wrapped up in a murder case that threatens his liberty. His first ever case unravels a globe-trotting conspiracy that changes his life forever. Unfolding in 1870s Oxford and adventuring abroad, the series will expose the early antics of the anarchic adolescent who is yet to evolve into Baker Street’s most renowned resident.

Cast

Hero Fiennes Tiffin of the After series stars as Sherlock Holmes. Other previously announced cast members of Young Sherlock include Dónal Finn (The Wheel of Time), Zine Tseng (3 Body Problem), Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid’s Tale), Natascha McElhone (Halo), Max Irons (Condor), and Colin Firth (The King’s Speech).

As mentioned, Guy Ritchie directed the first two episodes and executive produces the show. The series is created for television and executive produced by showrunner Matthew Parkhill with executive producers Dhana Rivera Gilbert, Marc Resteghini, Simon Maxwell, Ivan Atkinson, Simon Kelton, Colin Wilson, and co-executive producers Harriet Creelman and Steve Thompson. Motive Pictures led physical production for Young Sherlock.

Ritchie provided the following statement: “ In Young Sherlock we’re going to see an exhilarating new version of the detective everyone thinks they know in a way they’ve never imagined before. We’re going to crack open this enigmatic character, find out what makes him tick, and learn how he becomes the genius we all love. “

Are you looking forward to watching Young Sherlock when it premieres in March?