Your Host: Jackie Earle Haley game show-themed slasher gets a new trailer ahead of VOD release

Jackie Earle Haley has over 70 screen acting credits to his name. He was one of the Bad News Bears, he earned an Oscar nomination for his performance in the film Little Children, he played Rorschach in Zack Snyder‘s take on Watchmen. He worked with Steven Spielberg on Lincoln and with Martin Scorsese on Shutter Island. He has dealt with Dollman, the Maniac Cop, and the remake RoboCop, and he played Freddy Krueger in a poorly-received remake of A Nightmare on Elm Street. His latest credit comes on the game show-themed slasher movie Your Host , which is set to receive a VOD release, courtesy of Benacus Entertainment and RNF Productions, on October 14th. With that date just a few days away, a new trailer for the film has arrived online and can be seen in the embed above.

Your Host (which was originally announced under the title I’m Your Host) is directed by DW Medoff (I Will Never Leave You Alone) from a screenplay written by Joey Miller. Here’s the synopsis: Four 23-year-old friends go on a birthday retreat to a luxury cabin, while partying, they find a VHS Camcorder filming them from the woods. During the night they are drugged in their sleep by a man in all black who stays hidden in the shadows…but when they wake up, they find themselves in an abandoned factory transformed into a gameshow-like torture room. Their captor is a deranged host in an orange-velvet suit with a terrifying mask who forces the friends to play games and hurts them if they lose. In a twist of fate, it seems this is not random abuse. The host has a connection to one of the friends and he keeps it a secret. He gives them all a chance to admit it was them, to set three free and kill the one. When his target victim doesn’t come clean, the brutal games continue. To survive, they must play unique and deadly games that only a psychotic gameshow host could invent. The host laughs as the friends betray, hurt, and eventually start to kill each other. But the only way to escape… is to win.

Haley is joined in the cast by Ella-Rae Smith (Into the Badlands), Jamie Flatters (The Forgotten Battle), David Angland (The Devil’s Hour), Joelle Rae (Get Even), Eve Austin (You), Tom Claxton (The Boys in the Boat), and Gerald Lepkowski (The Death of Stalin).

