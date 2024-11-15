Zack Snyder flashes a badge as he prepares to direct and co-write an untitled LAPD-focused action thriller

Rebel Moon and Dawn of the Dead filmmaker Zack Snyder is set to direct and co-write a grounded LAPD-focused action thriller for Netflix

By
Zack Snyder, LAPD, action

If you hear sirens, it could be because Zack Snyder is ready to unveil his new LAPD-focused film project at Netflix. Word hit the beat this afternoon that Snyder will direct from a screenplay he co-wrote with Kurt Johnstad. The untitled action-oriented project revolves around the Los Angeles Police Department. Johnstad and Snyder teamed up for 300, the live-action adaptation of Frank Miller’s comic that helped polish Snyder’s star after the success of his Dawn of the Dead remake.

Through their Stone Quarry studio, Snyder produces the untitled LAPD action film with his wife, Deborah Snyder, and Wesley Coller. Details about the project are scarce, but The Hollywood Reporter says it is Snyder’s “most grounded” project, though it will still be over-the-top, action-packed, and highly stylized. What does a Zack Snyder movie look like without zombies, pigtailed warrior women, laser swords (not lightsabers, how dare you), and aliens running wild? We’ll find out when more details about the filmmaker’s untitled LAPD project emerge from lockup.

While details remain elusive, THR did manage to snag a vague description: “The action thriller is being described as being set in the high-stakes world of life and death and centered on an elite LAPD unit that is relentlessly confronted with the unforgiving collision of law and morality.”

“Years ago, Dan [Lin, Netflix’s head of film] and I had a conversation about our shared interest in telling a compelling and visceral character-driven story set within the intense, complex and captivating landscape of the LAPD,” Snyder told THR. “It’s a conversation that has stuck with me,” Snyder recalled. “So, as you would expect, I’m very excited to now have the opportunity to partner with Dan, along with the rest of my amazing partners at Netflix, in developing this story.”

Does Zack Snyder possess the restraint to keep his LAPD film grounded and horror fantasy-free? What kind of story do you think he’ll tell? Who would you cast in this mysterious project? We’ll closely monitor this and let you know when new details arise. Feel free to sound-off with your thoughts in the comments section below.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter
