Zack Snyder comments on Rebel Moon backlash, saying his movies are always very polarizing

Zack Snyder doesn’t seem like the type of guy who is overly concerned with reviews, but audiences did take notice when the much-anticipated Rebel Moon received the worst reviews of Snyder’s career (our own Chris Bumbray did enjoy it). With the release of Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver just a month away, Snyder responded to the backlash, admitting that his movies tend to be polarizing.

“ I don’t really have a rebuttal to the reviews, ” Snyder told Empire. “ For whatever reason, the reaction to my movies is very polarising, and it always has been. The movie, it doesn’t seem like there’s that much in it that would warrant such visceral responses. “

Following the release of The Scargiver, Snyder will be releasing R-rated director’s cuts of both movies, which will include “ all the gore and the hard R-ness and the nudity and the violence and crazy shit. ” He added that he’ll be interested to see what the critics say about the director’s cuts because they’re a “ different kettle of fish. ” We still don’t know exactly when they will be released, but Snyder recently said that they will likely drop this summer on the same day, encompassing six hours total.

Here’s the official logline for Rebel Moon: “ When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed. “

Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver will continue “ the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made. “

Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire is streaming on Netflix and will be followed by Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver on April 19th.