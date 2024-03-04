Zack Snyder says R-rated Rebel Moon director’s cuts will probably debut on the same day

Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver will debut on Netflix next month, but fans have been anxiously awaiting the R-rated director’s cuts of both movies, which are shaping up to be something epic.

In a new interview with I Minutemen (via The Playlist), Snyder revealed that the R-rated Rebel Moon director’s cuts will likely be released on the same day later this summer, although he cautioned that nothing is official. “ Those will come out, probably, on the same day – later, ” Snyder said. “ We don’t have a date yet, but I think it’s going to be in the summer. “

Snyder continued, “ They’re each about an hour longer than the originals, the PG-13 [versions]. So it’ll be nice to see the six hours together. You can take a break, of course. It’s a more, maybe, immersive experience. I’m interested for people to see it that way. It’s very adult, it’s very R-rated. ” Six hours of Rebel Moon might be quite the marathon for some folks, but I’m sure plenty of Snyder fans out there are more than eager to devour it all in one sitting.

Here’s the official logline for Rebel Moon: “ When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed. “

Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver will continue “ the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made. “

Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire is streaming on Netflix and will be followed by Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver on April 19th. You can check out a review from our own Chris Bumbray right here, and be sure to let us know what you thought of the film as well!