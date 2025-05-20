I don’t know about you, but the last thing I expected from the first teaser for Disney‘s Zootopia 2 is an homage to the German electronic band Kraftwerk! Unless I’m way off base, the rodents at the teaser’s start look like the band from Düsseldorf founded in 1970, right down to how they take position atop a Catsio keyboard to lay down an electronic groove and get the party started. The teaser previews the highly anticipated sequel to 2016’s Academy Award-winning Zootopia. Featuring glimpses at new and returning characters, the trailer reunites rookie cops Judy Hopps (voice of Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voice of Jason Bateman) and teases a new team-up with a mysterious pit viper, Gary De’Snake (voice of Ke Huy Quan).

In the film, which opens only in theaters Nov. 26, Judy and Nick find themselves on the twisting trail of a great mystery when Gary De’Snake arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, they must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before.

According to Disney Animation chief creative officer and director Jared Bush, who also wrote the script, a larger world is in store for fans. “We are beyond excited to welcome everyone back to the outrageous, expansive animal metropolis of Zootopia, and take audiences on a hilarious, wild ride into parts of the city we’ve never visited before,” said Bush. “Whether it’s the marshes of semi-aquatic mammals, the vast desert dunes or even greater mysteries beyond, our heroes, Judy and Nick, will meet a lot of new friends, and discover even more about the world, themselves and a brand-new snake in town.”

Director Byron Howard added, “The trailer features the original song ‘ZUTU’ by Zootopia’s finest lemming techno group, LEMEEENS. Fresh from touring with superstar Gazelle as her opening act, members Hans-Peter, Gūnther, Spielt, and their DJ, Spaß, created the song to mark the occasion and welcome the world back to the City of Zootopia!”

In Disney’s Zootopia 2 teaser trailer, LEMEENS sets the mood as Judy, Nick, and Gary De’Snake traverse various Zootopia terrains where animals of all shapes, sizes, colors, and social standing dwell. As they move from underwater cities to majestic mountaintops, then an arid desert, and finally, to a dance club exploding with sound and color, they’re getting chased by law enforcement and a mysterious, hooded figure. Before the shadowy character closes in on our heroes, the teaser does a roll call on characters new and old.

What do you think about Disney’s Zootopia 2 teaser trailer? Are you excited to return to the bustling metropolis to uncover a new caper with Judy, Nick, and Gary De’Snake? Let us know in the comments section below.