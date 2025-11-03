Sensuality meets sensibility in the latest and steamiest trailer for 100 Nights of Hero starring Maika Monroe

The Middle Eastern folktales One Thousand and One Nights got the graphic novel treatment in Isabel Greenberg’s The One Hundred Nights of Hero. Now, Greenberg’s version of the story is getting the big screen treatment in the upcoming romance fantasy film 100 Nights of Hero. Before you watch today’s 100 Nights of Hero trailer, you might want to bar the doors, turn off the lights, and put your phone on airplane mode, because things are about to get steamy.

Here’s the synopsis for 100 Nights of Hero: When her neglectful husband departs after placing a secret wager to test her fidelity, Cherry (Maika Monroe) and her sharp-witted maid, Hero (Emma Corrin), must fend off a dangerously seductive visitor: Manfred (Nicholas Galitzine). And here’s the description of Greenberg’s graphic novel: In the tradition of The Arabian Nights, a beautifully illustrated tapestry of folk tales and myths about the secret legacy of female storytellers in an imagined medieval world. In the Empire of Migdal Bavel, Cherry is married to Jerome, a wicked man who makes a diabolical wager with his friend Manfred: if Manfred can seduce Cherry in one hundred nights, he can have his castle — and Cherry. But what Jerome doesn’t know is that Cherry is in love with her maid Hero. The two women hatch a plan: Hero, a member of the League of Secret Story Tellers, will distract Manfred by regaling him with a mesmerizing tale each night for 100 nights, keeping him at bay. Those tales are beautifully depicted here, touching on themes of love and betrayal and loyalty and madness.

Written and directed by Julia Jackman, who previously made the 2023 musical comedy Bonus Track, 100 Nights of Hero has a stacked cast that includes Emma Corrin (The Crown), Nicholas Galitzine (Red, White & Royal Blue), Maika Monroe (Longlegs), Amir El-Masry (Limbo), singer/songwriter Charli XCX, Richard E. Grant (Withnail and I), and Felicity Jones (The Theory of Everything).

Mmm, I can almost taste the forbidden fruit as I watch this trailer. I haven’t read the book, but I’m eager for Cherry to uncover Manfred’s deception. That reality is bound to yield extreme, maybe even deadly, consequences. Let’s go!

100 Nights of Hero comes to theaters on December 5, 2025.