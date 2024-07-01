1992: Lionsgate drops first trailer for one of Ray Liotta’s final roles

Lionsgate has dropped the first trailer for 1992, an action-crime thriller which stands as one of Ray Liotta’s final roles.

It’s been over two years since we sadly lost Ray Liotta, but the iconic actor did leave a handful of unreleased projects behind, including 1992, an action-crime thriller in which he stars alongside Tyrese Gibson and Scott Eastwood. Lionsgate has released the first official trailer for 1992, which features an intense final performance from Liotta.

Tyrese Gibsons stars in 1992 as Mercer, a man desperately trying to rebuild his life and relationship with his son (Christopher A’mmanuel) amidst the turbulent 1992 L.A. uprising following the Rodney King verdict. Across town, another father and son (Ray Liotta & Scott Eastwood) put their own strained relationship to the test as they plot a dangerous heist to steal catalytic converters, which contain valuable platinum, from the factory where Mercer works. As tensions rise in Los Angeles and chaos erupts, both families reach their boiling points when they collide.

Directed by Ariel Vromen, the film also Clé Bennett, Dylan Arnold, Michael Beasley, Ori Pfeffer, Tosin Morohunfola, and Oleg Taktarov. Vromen also co-wrote the script alongside Sascha Penn.

Snoop Dogg executive produced the project through his Death Row Pictures banner. “ 1992 was a life-changing time for me, from Deep Cover to The Chronic. But as things in my life were coming together, everything in L.A. was coming apart. 1992 is a heist movie that really captures all of that, ” Snoop Dogg said. “ This movie is about an L.A. moment. Ariel made an outstanding film that depicts this moment in time. From my first encounter with Tyrese in Baby Boy to the performance in 1992, I had to be a part of this. And it’s only fitting that the film come out under Death Row Pictures as Death Row is synonymous with LA culture in the ’90s, ya dig? “

In his own statement, Gibson said, “ Snoop is one of the most beloved figures in entertainment and I could not be more thankful that he chose to join our project. Ray Liotta blessed all of us in life while doing this film. For 1992 to be Ray’s last offering, we all feel so fortunate to have captured such a masterful and chilling performance. “

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson added, “ I’m grateful to have had a front-row seat to the infectious enthusiasm and talent Tyrese has brought to the many projects we’ve worked on together over the years. And my immense admiration of the cultural icon that is Snoop Dogg has lasted 30 years and counting. So it’s a special thrill that he has come on board to executive produce 1992. He clearly has found a personal connection to the material, which makes his team at Death Row Pictures the perfect partners. ” The film will debut on August 30th.

