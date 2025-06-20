28 Years Later gets infected with over $5 million in early Thursday screenings

Boots. Boots. Boots. Boots. Moving up and down again. That haunting first trailer hooked fans and grabbed the attention of new audiences and now 28 Years Later is finally here. Danny Boyle and Alex Garland are executing a new trilogy with these follow-up movies and our own Chris Bumbray had a scary good time with the first installment (although he does feel it’s far from perfect). In his review, he says, “This is a much more ambitious film than the original, designed to kick off a trilogy that tackles how society might rebuild itself decades after such a catastrophic event. […] I had a good time with 28 Years Later, with [Aaron Taylor] Johnson, [Jodie] Comer, and especially [Ralph] Fiennes delivering nuanced performances—though, again, [Alfie] Williams is the true star. I’ll definitely be watching 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple when it comes out next year.”

Deadline is now reporting that the zombie dystopian film is seeing a swarm for its first audiences and grossed over $5 million in early Thursday showings. Comparatively, the recent Final Destination: Bloodlines started with $5.5 million in Thursday previews and had the best opening weekend of the franchise with $51.6 million at the box office. Horror films are often regarded as front-loaded, unless it’s a movie like Sinners, which also emphasized its presentation with IMAX screens and extended its run on demand. 28 Years Later has collected a critics’ aggregate rating of 92%, while audiences were less forgiving with a score of 68%. However, many may not be aware that this film is built to set up future sequels.