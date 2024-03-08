Episode 43 of 80s Horror Memories summons Beetlejuice

The docu-series 80s Horror Memories continues making its way through 1988 with a look at Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice

JoBlo.com recently launched a new weekly documentary series called 80s Horror Memories, where each year of the 1980s has five episodes dedicated to it. Looking back at 1980, we discussed Maniac, Dressed to Kill, AlligatorFriday the 13thThe ShiningProm Night, and The Fog. The second five episodes were a journey through 1981, covering The Funhouse, The Burning, Friday the 13th Part 2, My Bloody ValentineHalloween IIThe Evil DeadThe Howling, and An American Werewolf in London, as well as the careers of horror hosts Elvira and Joe Bob Briggs. The next five were, of course, all about movies that came out in 1982: Conan the BarbarianThe ThingHalloween III: Season of the Witch, and Poltergeist, with an examination of the short-lived 3-D boom along the way. For 1983, we talked about a trio of Stephen King adaptations, Jaws 3-DSleepaway Camp, the rise of TV horror anthologies, and Psycho II. For 1984, we covered the creation of the PG-13 rating, The Terminator, Gremlins, Ghostbusters, and A Nightmare on Elm Street. Our trip through 1985 included Teen WolfRe-AnimatorA Nightmare on Elm Street Part 2: Freddy’s Revenge Friday the 13th: A New BeginningFright NightLifeforceDay of the Dead, and The Return of the Living Dead. For 1986, we covered David Cronenberg’s The Fly, the horror comedies that were released during the year (including Jason Lives: Friday the 13th Part VI and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2), Aliens, the connection between horror movies and heavy metal, and David Lynch’s Blue Velvet. For our trip through 1987, we looked at HellraiserRoboCopPredatorEvil Dead II, and The Lost Boys. Now we’ve reached 1988, and after checking out They Live and The Blob we have decided to summon Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice! The ghost with the most will be returning in a long-awaited sequel later this year, and you can hear all about the original movie in the video embedded above.

New episodes of 80s Horror Memories are released through the YouTube channel JoBlo Horror Originals every Friday. 

Here’s the info on 80s Horror MemoriesIt’s been over 40 years since the decade that shaped the horror movie industry began and having lived through most of those years personally, we at JoBlo/Arrow in the Head have decided to create a 10-part documentary series in which not only cover every nook and cranny of the biggest horror themes from 1980 to 1989 but also what was happening in the world at the time. Join us as we walk down Horror Memory Lane!

And here’s the info on this particular episode: Are you ready to hear another ghost story? You know, the ghost with the most? Just say his name three times… Beetlejuice. Beetlejuice. Beetlejuice. And secure your copy of the Handbook for the Recently Deceased on our 80s Horror Memories.

This episode of 80s Horror Memories was written by James Oster, narrated by Tyler Nichols, edited by Joseph Wilson, produced by Berge Garabedian and John Fallon, co-produced by Mike Conway, and executive produced by Berge Garabedian. The score was provided by Shawn Knippelberg. Special Guests:  Doug Jones (Crimson Peak) and Patrick Lussier (Play Dead).

Let us know what you thought of this episode, plus share some of your own ’80s horror memories by leaving a comment!

