80s Horror Memories Takes You Back to the Golden Age of Horror!

When it comes to horror movies, there’s not much debate—at least not around here—about what the best decade for the genre was: the blood-soaked, terror-filled 1980s! Just think about it: The Shining, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Friday the 13th, The Fly, The Evil Dead, Hellraiser, The Thing, and so many more. Why did the decade rule so hard? We’re diving deep into it on JoBlo Horror with our series, 80s Horror Memories!

This series celebrates a formative era for so many of us at JoBlo and Arrow in the Head. We made sure this documentary series covers every corner of horror from 1980 to 1989—not just the biggest films and themes, but also the world events shaping them. How did horror reflect the times? How did groundbreaking technology make it possible for your worst nightmares to come to life on the big screen—and for you to love every second of it?

So, put on your nostalgia hat and join us as we stroll down Horror Memory Lane with 10 weekly episodes (dropping every Friday on our JoBlo Horror YouTube Channel), each one at least an hour long—and all in glorious 4K!

We spoke to some absolute legends along the way, including Doug Bradley (Hellraiser), Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead), Darren Bousman (Spiral), Steve Johnson (Ghostbusters), Craig Perry (Final Destination), Doug Jones (Hellboy), Eric Red (Body Parts), Patrick Lussier (Scream), and Sandy King (Ghosts of Mars). All episodes are narrated by Tyler Nichols.

Weekly Schedule:

September 5: Episode 1 – 1980

September 12: Episode 2 – 1981

September 19: Episode 3 – 1982

September 26: Episode 4 – 1983

October 3: Episode 5 – 1984

October 10: Episode 6 – 1985

October 17: Episode 7 – 1986

October 24: Episode 8 – 1987

October 31: Episode 9 – 1988

November 7: Episode 10 – 1989

Which year are you most excited to see us cover? Let us know in the comments!