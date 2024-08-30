James Mangold’s Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, unveils its new poster

This Christmas will see James Mangold return to the music biopic world and the studio has just released the film’s new one-sheet.

A number of musical biopics are coming our way. There will be Jeremy Allen’s Bruce Springsteen movie. We also have Sam Mendes’ making four Beatles films. Ridley Scott will be telling the tale of the Bee Gees and it was recently announced that a Boy George biopic is being planned for a release. Not to mention, there’s a Michael Jackson movie set to come out and Madonna announced that she’s giving her autobiographical script another go-around. This Christmas, James Mangold will bring us Bob Dylan’s story with A Complete Unknown and the poster has just been released from Searchlight Pictures.

A Complete Unknown, which stars Timothée Chalamet, Edward Norton, Elle Fanning and Monica Barbaro. The film also co-stars Boyd Holbrook, Dan Fogler, Norbert Leo Butz and Scoot McNairy, with the studio also giving it a December 25th wide release. Given how well Chalamet’s Wonka did during the holiday season last year, the studio is likely hoping that lightning will strike twice. The date also gives is peak visibility during award season.

Here’s the official synopsis: “Set in the influential New York music scene of the early 60s, A Complete Unknown follows 19-year-old Minnesota musician Bob Dylan’s (Timothée Chalamet) meteoric rise as a folk singer to concert halls and the top of the charts – his songs and mystique becoming a worldwide sensation – culminating in his groundbreaking electric rock and roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.”

James Mangold directs from a screenplay written by him and Jay Cocks, who is known for working with Martin Scorsese on projects such as Gangs of New York and Silence. Producers on the film include Range’s Fred Berger, The Picture Company’s Alex Heineman, Veritas Entertainment Group’s Peter Jaysen, Bob Bookman, Alan Gasmer, Bob Dylan’s longtime representative Jeff Rosen, Chalamet, and Mangold via his Turnpike Films. Michael Bederman, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, and Andrew Rona are on board as executive producers.